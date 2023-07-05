Your friend Martini Ambassador sent me this fun link on changes to the Oval Office over the past hundred years. (As much as I love my forever president Barack Obama, I did not care for the tan suit he put on the Oval Office.) (All the other presidents' Oval Offices were terrible too though, so it's all fine.) (Joe's is probably best out of all them, since they all suck.) (Bored Panda)

Lindsey Graham's time is running out. — Digby at Salon

Oh no, swing district Republicans are getting GRR MAD at their idiot far-Right leadership, that's a shame. (Talking Points Memo)

No but what did the bizarre Ron DeSantis video MEAN? Josh Marshall explains, it's about the edgelords. — Gift link TPM

Trans people are now barred from using public bathrooms in Florida unless it's the one corresponding to their (original) birth certificate, which means a whole lot of people either going to get arrested (yes, it's punishable by jail) or beat up. This is WOOF. (Erin in the Morning)

Chuck Schumer's been confirming civil rights attorneys to the bench, there needs to be a pune, or a play on words, here, about a deep bench and the bench, but I ain't wanna. (HuffPost)

Good headline, Forbes, correct: No One Believes Elon Musk's Explanation For Breaking Twitter.

The AI-generated books of nonsense stinking up Amazon's best-sellers charts. I found you a poem:

Apricot bar code architecture , for example, begins with , “Black lace pajamas, very short skirt, the most important thing, now this lace pajamas are all wet.”

— Vice

El Nino gonna fuck shit up even more bad and worse, according to Bloomberg (gift link is valid for six days), like oh shit bad, particularly if you like "the economy" : /

How many dollars are Ohioans paying per day in coal subsidies brought on by Larry Householder's big ol energy company bribery (as determined by a court of law, not just me saying mean things)? Some dollars! (The New Republic)

Noah Smith is starting an annual "what up" about American culture, politics, and the economy, and I don't know that he's right about the state of our union this year (I'm not sure he really groks what "the '70s" were, see, I said "groks"! Also, I think there's a lot more domestic terrorism than he realizes) but it's a holiday and it's interesting and he might be, whatever! — NoahPinion

Oh, like this: Domestic terrorism increased fourfold between 2013 and 2021. I think that's a lot! Amanda Marcotte reports out the families trying to get their loved ones back from the psychological (QAnon, incel, Trumper) abyss. (Salon)

“He can look and sound so thoughtful and contemplative,” said one person who has known him a very long time. “And he’s just bursting with madness.” Also too:

Kennedy recently bumped into [Hillary, of course] Clinton at a Las Vegas event. “I knew it was going to be awkward,” he said, “because her Zeitgeist is pro-war and pro-vaccine … But I went up and said hello.” Clinton just looked at him, he told me, “and said, ‘I don’t know what to say.’” Reached for comment, Clinton said, “I still don’t.”

Heh. — Rebecca Traister goes long on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at New York mag

Yeah yeah, Orkney islands, we allwant to return to Norway. (NBC News)

Weird gadgets for old people, oh man, it's all your spams in one place! Okay, I want No. 53. (Not an ad! At least not from me! Especially because I just read reviews and now I definitely don't want it anymore!) — Unforgettable Gadgets

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using the following link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever please! We love you!

Want to just donate once?