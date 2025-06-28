Graffiti, courtesy of our pal Chris

Happy Weekend!

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided The Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village gay bar catering primarily to the poor and marginalized — marking the very beginning of the gay rights movement in the United States.

As such, your first present this week is a short documentary on the first Pride Parade, which took place on Christopher Street in San Francisco.

And a longer documentary … Paris is Burning. Which I do hope you’ve all seen by now, but which you can never really see too many times.

And, for those of you who don’t have anything to do for the rest of the day, the American Experience documentary on Stonewall.

Enjoy!

