Popehat explains the Supreme Court's "true threats" "clarification" in Counterman v. Colorado. (Popehat)

These smug Fed Soc hacks defending Samuel Alito are really fuckin bad at it. (Above the Law)

Bidenomics: So hot right now! — Heather Cox Richardson substack / American Independent

Both No Labels and Cornel West can eat a dick, is what I'm saying. (Brain Candy, the substack not the awesome movie)

Rick Scott, good at words and saying shit.

— (@)

"Insufficient evidence" for a murder charge on the white Florida woman who shot and killed her Black neighbor right through her door. But sufficient for manslaughter and assault. Okay.

[Susan] Lorincz told police she did not mean to hit [Ajike] Owens and was frightened for her own life [behind her locked door], according to an arrest affidavit. She admitted using racial slurs against neighborhood children in the past, the affidavit says.

— CNN

Man released after 12 years of pretrial detention, in a case characterized by police misconduct of "epic proportions" in Chicago???That can't be right. (CBS News)

All the medical associations explaining why gender-affirming care is good, YOU IDIOTS. (GLAAD)

Hell yeah they're coming for surrogacy. (Media Matters)

By treaty, the Cherokee Nation is supposed to have a representative in Congress. Meet Kim Tehee. She's been waiting. — 19th News

Climate popular. (Yale Climate Connections)

California law going into effect July 1 will allow affordable housing in your big box stores and office buildings and strip malls heart hug emoji! I BEEN SAYING! — LA Times

Speaking of, you guys ever read Dignityby former Wonkette Ken Layne? God damn, it's so good. (Wonkette cut link)

The Paris Review would like to gift you this Raymond Carver short story, better hurry before they change their mind.

If you want to clean something, I guess. (Real Simple)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this link gives Wonkette a small cut!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Please keep Wonkette going forever, but only if you are able. We love you.

Want to just donate once?