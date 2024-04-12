Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

See you in hell, OJ Simpson! Oliver Willis sure does have a point about the media though. IT’S A BAD MEDIA!

Don’t know if anyone’s got the bandwidth for it right now, because it is a fuckin lot, but for posterity here is Andrea Dworkin’s memoriam to Nicole Brown Simpson. (Evergreen Review)

Trump’s stock seems to be having a hard day :( (CNBC)

Judge Tanya Chutkan completely over these January 6 “hostages” or whatever the fuck, and dude’s lawyer who’s appalled, simply appalled, that somebody took a picture of him in public (at a vigil, for the “hostages”). (Law and Crime)

Well it’s time for Radley Balko’s criminal justice roundup again. IT’S A REAL BAD ROUNDUP! (Balko)

I am sure glad I’m reading Tom Scocca mad at the guy mad at the rural book instead of reading directly the guy mad at the rural book, because I’m already about to throw something. IN RAGE. (Indignity)

What do school vouchers and abortion bans have in common? Literally all of it! (Save Our Schools AZ)

Is Joe Biden the biggest oil driller in history, or is he not that? Depends on whom Steve Bannon is talking to! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

Guys, stop getting stranded on the Micronesian island of Pikelot! (CNN)

All wonkette posts are free and public! Share

With whom are we cruising today? David Foster Wallace, considering the lobster a supposedly fun thing he’ll never do again. (Harpers)

Ima need one of these here “mini sabbaticals” (full length sabbatical). (AP)

From the comments, the asshole lady who demanded her $1000 tip back because the moon eating the sun didn’t bring the Rapture. What an asshole lady! (Your Tango)

My home doesn’t look messy, it is messy, and you’ll pry my open shelves and my green and orange living room out of my cold dead hands. (Better Homes & Gardens)

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. This is an ad-like object, we get a commission, and I really think you’ll like it.

Fancy little foods you like

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this button gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

Amazon button

Okay yeah, we’ll take cash money.

Cash money button!