Heather Cox Richardson explains once again the history of guns in our country. Why? No reason, I'm sure. (Substack)

I guess since there were no "illegals" involved, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could be assed to give a statement fairly immediately. — Salon

Exhausted Texas doctors, women near death. (New Yorker)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Antonin Scalia's systematized vacation graft, during the Senate's Supreme Court ethics (LOL) hearing last week. I would like some systematized vacation graft, all I do anymore is read Trip Advisor reviews of the Maldives, hundreds in a row. (The most pissed off people in the world are those who didn't get their loyalty program upgrades, DAMN.) Writeup at The New Civil Rights.

“Did you think I’d show up to the hearing on Supreme Court ethics without receipts?” — Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse) 1683064915

The most correct writeup of the subway chokehold killer I have seen. — Indignity

This is for subscribers only, so if you're not a Miami Heraldsubscriber, you will not have to read the excruciating longread version about the "medically complex" children who are institutionalized in Florida's unconscionable nursing homes because the state can't be bothered to help pay for in-home nursing care. It's a fucking bad one. (Miami Herald)DOJ lawsuit? Yes please, DOJ lawsuit. (DOJ)

How are our trans friends and babies supposed to pee? What kind of people want trans men in the women's room (nobody) and how much of a shitfit would cis women in the women's room throw if a male-appearing person came in there? What problem is this solving? None, it is solving none problem, it's creating them. (Erin in the Morning Substack)

This would be a very good beer commercial, they should make it. — New Yorker

The eight minutes and 46 seconds of this Christianist pastor's road to Damascus conversion. Except like the opposite of Paul because Paul is an asshole. (Kevin Young substack)

I don't really get Popehat's differentiation between subjective and objective intent and true threats here. I should probably get high. — Ken White substack

If more podcasts transcribed their whole shit for me to read, I might do "podcasts." The $4 Million Golden Coffin and How Kim Kardashian Cracked the Case like whaaaat? — Freakonomics

Peter Thiel and other billionaire Republican megadonors are having buyer's remorse over abortion, book-banning, and anti-gay laws? What did they think Republicans were going to do? (Charlie Sykes at MSNBC)

Boy, The Nation wants you to learn a lot of things on your Cuban vacation. — Itinerary

My friend Lisa told me all of these things when I visited her in Paris, did Lisa write this? Anyway, I love them. (Fodor's)

