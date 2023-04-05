Ah, the charges. (Manhattan DA) And having skimmed that and gone HENGHHHHH????, you'll want this Statement of Facts. Hahahahaha oh my god of course he did:



The Defendant directed Lawyer A to delay making a payment to Woman 2 as long as possible. He instructed Lawyer A that if they could delay the payment until after the election, they could avoid paying altogether, because at that point it would not matter if the story became public.

As the saying goes: LOLOLOLOL fuck you. "Trump remained deflated and visibly perturbed in the courtroom, as he was reminded to tamp down his violent rhetoric." And also:

“If you’re disruptive…I do have the authority to remove you from the courtroom. Do you understand that?” the judge asked him, repeatedly referring to him as Mr. Trump throughout the proceeding.



"I do,” Trump whispered.

— Daily Beast

You're terrible Roy Edroso!

Marjorie Taylor Greene a homewrecker? Very Christian, I am sure. — Semafor but believe it or not the better article is at Daily Mail; Semafor just normalizes the hell out of her. Oh how she's grown.

Evan Gershkovich's friend and colleague Joshua Yaffe explains the horror of his friend's Russian kidnapping. (New Yorker)

Some asshole who ran on the platform of "abortion rights because I am not some asshole" is apparently switching from D to R in the North Carolina House so they can override any of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes. And it's Democrats' fault for being mad that she skipped a gun vote that let Republicans override a Cooper veto of permitless fucking carry. — News & Observer

Erin in the Morning reports on Montana's anti-drag bill hearing. She testified! The hearing sounded really heartwarming actually, from the Republican chair who announced there'd be no talk of "groomers" to the panoply of ERREBODY who showed up to talk shit. We'll see what happens! (Substack)

Go to jail, "Frank" fraudy startup lady, yes even though you (allegedly!) frauded JP Morgan Chase. (Department of Justice)

Sorry y'all, but I am INTO IT.

“WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? 🌟 #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21.” — Barbie Movie (@Barbie Movie) 1680624001

Popehat is representing a woman who criticized Whittier College management and got threatened with civil rights charges. (Popehat substack)We have no position on what needs to be done to Save Whittier College, or whether his client is correct in the particulars, but either way Whittier College's threats against her are abhorrent and that's a fuckin good lawyer letter. (Save Whittier College)

No more free parking. Really! — Wall Street Journal

A tornado watch for Detroit, you say? Well this is exciting and new! Maybe I will see you this morning, or maybe I won't! — MLive

Sustainable kitchens sustainable kitchens, I hope I see you tomorrow! (Because of the tornado, and I might die.) (Real Simple)

