Happy Halloween dear dear ones!

DAMN BAMZ!

“Wow” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1667082884

Hoo fuckin boy look at this gerrymandered to shit Wisconsin mapand analysis. Which brings us to: What is an Acerbo Law? (The Wik)

Tudor Dixon got mad her daughter read a book at school that featured a child with divorced parents. Sure, that might be helpful for kids with divorced parents, but why was Book being permitted to stress her daughter out? (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

GUILTY:

“I mean people are crazy," Shea wrote in a text message to Kolfage after roughly $17 million in donations flooded We Build the Wall's GoFundMe campaign in the first week of its December 2018 launch. "Who would throw money at something like this? At Christmas!”

— Courthouse News

Heather Cox Richardson explains just how Dems and Republicans switched sides on racial equality. Bookmark this one for idiots you meet. (Substack)

I'm sure those of you who aren't addicted to Twitter find the yowling and gnashing about Elon Musk boring and annoying as hell. But Twitter is where journalists absolutely live; it's where I heard Barack got Bin Laden 40 minutes before he strutted up to the podium. So yeah, we're pretty angsty about it. Where else will I sit allllll day and fetch choice morsels for the kids in the chat cave? Anyway, Hamilton Nolan at the Guardian:

Elon Musk is, ironically, the exact type of person for whom Twitter is poison. Wealthy, powerful and celebrated, he could have kept his mouth shut and let his work speak for itself; instead, he uses Twitter, and reveals to all of us that the richest man in the richest nation in the history of the world is an unfunny meme guy easily seduced by the same sorts of ideas that grab the minds of Reddit-scrolling 13-year-old boys.

And yesterday, apparently just to prove Nolan right, Musk tweeted some unknown bullshit about mysteries in the Pelosi house, and could Paul Pelosi have been drunk in his own home???? I couldn't see what the rest of the mysteries in the article were, Elon's tweeting it has absolutely destroyed their servers.

CNN gave more time to the paint job on Trump's plane then it did to Republicans plotting to crash the US debt ceiling. (Media Matters)

Oh lord oh lord.

On Sunday, when I logged onto Twitter, the first thing I saw was someone calling me a lampshade made of human skin. Then, a comment saying I'll be first in line when they get the ovens up and running again. Over on Instagram, where I'd posted a picture of me cuddling a goat, someone commented: "Kanye West was right about you people."

— Tal Lavin at Insider

A beautiful old essay by playwright Phillip DePoy about theater, starting with a scene from the integrated youth theater that Julia Roberts's parents ran in Atlanta. (Not included here: Dr. and Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr. paid for Julia Roberts's delivery for the strapped parents; they had become close when the Kings' children joined the troupe.) (Arts ATL)

GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY: Go to prison, Whitmer-kidnap-plotters! (NPR)

Hahaha, Adobe and Pantone are going to make you pay a monthly fee to use "color." — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

Shell doubled its profits. Lucky Shell! — CNN

Let's plant forests! (Terraformation)

Cock-a-roaches! (Better Homes & Gardens)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Pssst you holding? Then let's keep Wonkette going forever!

Want to just donate once?