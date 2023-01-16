Hey hey debt ceiling fight already, I said I thought this was taken care of till next year so Dok suggested I google his treatise on the difference between the debt ceiling and government shutdown season,which seems to have run on Wonkette. Cheeky! (Axios)

Multiple choice: Did the 2021 expanded Child Tax Credit help adults' mental health? A) Yes, B) Yes duh, idiot. — Health Affairs

Banking regulators have already prevented crypto exchanges from fucking the economy. (The American Prospect)

The Republicans knew alllll about George Santos's teeny little problems before the election. — CNN

Did Santos rip off Republican donors' credit cards? Yikes. Plus it might be Tina Forte's (she unsuccessfully took on AOC) time to shine! (Talking Points Memo)

If you'd asked me two weeks ago who my United States senators are, i would have had to think about it very hard and still couldn't have told you. (Oh, it's my actual job? Well what kind of stupid shit do Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters ever say??) But this exit interview with Sen. Stabenow of Michigan, who's retiring in 2024, made me tear up. I'm no fetishist for bipartisanism (PTOOEY), but this is how you do it for the people,KYRSTEN. (Detroit Free Press)

Oath Keeper chief Stewart Rhodes has grown children. They talked to the SPLC last May about the craziness, fear, and abuse. What a hard fucking life.



The man who killed his whole family in Utah was a good guy who loved his family, per the obituary. His murdered wife's family put out a statement begging the country to get more guns. — East Idaho News

Sweet, Illinois banned assault weapons! (Lake McHenry Scanner)

Walgreen's "shoplifter ring" narrative a huge huge lie. — Judd Legum at Popular Info

Supreme Court accepts a case about a Minnesota woman whose home was seized over unpaid taxes, and Minnesota just kept the extra profit for a tip. (Law & Crime)

John Deere's supposed capitulation to Right to Repair is weaselly and pretty bad actually, whoops : / — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

CAIR: Nah, the Hamline University professor who showed a painting of Muhammad is fine yo. (CAIR)

How famous places would look without billboards and ads and other visual pollution. Worse. Except for Piccadilly Circus, they would look worse. — House Fresh

These home bar ideas are (mostly) so much better than those crap home bar ideas I forced on you last time, which were dumb and ugly and they sucked. (House Beautiful)

This is my dining room. I own it and I eat in it and I live there, because it's my dining room. — Architectural Digest

If you are buying from Amazon anyway, this link gives us a small percent.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

And if you're going to give Wonkette cash money to keep us going forever, use the widget! Want to set up a monthly donation? Please don't use Paypal, it's a cluster right now, but click on "Stripe" below to use a credit card or Google or Apple Pay!

Want to just donate once?