Heather Cox Richardson on how Ted Cruz helped 1/6 the country, plus Kevin McCarthy's threats to the telecoms in light of everybody's burner phones, and the rest of yesterday's news, yesterday! (Substack)

The sov-cits and the anti-vaxxers and QAnon merging into one big domestic terrorist menage a trois shitball, fashioned from shit! — Lindsay Beyerstein at Dame mag

Chowchilla schoolbus kidnapper Fred Wood okayed for parole in California. He is 70, and he can fucking rot. (CNN)The first time I even heard of it, because I was three, is in this HOLY JESUS story by Kaleb Horton, which you should read immediately if you haven't, if you have an hour, and if you love crying. (Vox)

Ron DeSantis a dick again, suing Biden over masks again, some more. — Fox 13

Labor lawyer nerds, I have brought you a present, it is this profile of the NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, and it is NERDS!!!! (Prospect)



Everybody else nerds, I have brought you a present, it is a profile of this EPA chemical office chief woman, Michal Freedhoff, who is going to move heaven and earth to fix the Trump EPA's (and 40 years before that) shit. — ProPublica

Kansas GOP must be sucking if they have to cheat like this in Kansas. (KC Star)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams chopped food bank funding with no notice, an action that reads very much like the seat of his pants administration of Donald Trump. I feel like Eric Adams's mayorship might not be awesome. — QNS

Happy sigh: Time to read about regenerative grazing! :D (Civil Eats)

Hell yes, let's rewild Iowa! — Civil Eats

Houses that raise more questions than answers. You know I am in, ParentInfluence .

62 kitchen island ideas and I hate ALL OF THEM???? Okay, I like number 38, it is nice and fonky. (The Spruce)

