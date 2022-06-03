Can you talk Joan Walsh down from her freakout about the US becoming two countries, one of which wants to kill us? Probably not! (The Nation)

Norm Eisen, the special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during one of Trump's impeachments, thinks Merrick Garland will bring it. Wouldn't that be nice? — Salon

Hey what with inflation and skyrocketing rents and whatnot, know what might help? An expanded Child Tax Credit! (The American Prospect)

North Carolina Senate passes expanded Medicaid like almost unanimously? Who are you and what have you done with the North Carolina Senate? — Carolina Journal

Seems like a good judge.

They could not present evidence in Heard’s favor that the judge, Penney Azcarate, ruled out as hearsay, including testimony from seven medical professionals that Heard had reported contemporaneous episodes of abuse to them and a series of text messages from one of Depp’s employees, Stephen Deuters, in which Deuters appears to acknowledge that Depp physically harmed Heard on an airplane. (“When I told him he kicked you, he cried.”)

— New Yorker

Why don't cops solve crimes anymore? Shruggy emoticon! (The American Prospect)

Cops charge parodist with a crime (interfering with the police), he is acquitted and sues them, court says they are immune to lawsuit. Oh those scamps. — Our Snipy at Balls & Strikes

Defend the Atlanta Forest! Cops want to pave over 300 acres of the city's largest greenspace to make Cop City. How about no?

Segregation and school funding. Report.

Old jokes comics regret. (Old New York mag)

Idiots throwing their dicks around and demanding you RESPECT THEIR AUTHORITEH not a new development in the US of A! Read the delightful tale of some narcissist freak school trustee and the pretty, black-eyed young teacher he branded a Communist after a whoop-de-do over whose American flag was bigger. — Syracuse

PSYCHOPATH BRAINZZZZ! (Sci Tech Daily)

Yikes.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever please, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?