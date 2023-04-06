Donald Trump is feeling very sorry for himself, so you know, that's sad we guess. (Susan Glasser at the New Yorker)

Obviously, Florida bill would kidnap trans children from their gender-affirming parents in case of custody dispute. (Erin in the Morning substack)

Huh, Wonkette has only covered one of the shittiest things Montana Republicans have said in the first half of this week! — Montana Democrats

Heather Cox Richardson on Joe Biden's economy — from the bottom and middle up and out! — and the Republicans who want to slash spending (except for Trump's stupid tax cuts). (Substack)

Man, Trump's Tax Cut for Rich Fuckwads of 2017 was amaaaazing for yachts and private jets. (Pro Publica)

Speaking of yachts and private jets, SER's interview with Kyrsten Sinema's former comms director is now available in "podcast." (BuzzSprout)

How can the next Farm Bill help small farmers and the environment? Some ways! — Civil Eats

I still don't understand why some of y'all think nuclear is necessary for "the environment" when we had Fukushima in our very recent history, but: Pix from Fukushima "worrisome," reallllly???? (AP)

I feel like "actually baby powder causes cancer" really has flown under the radar. Anyway, Johnson & Johnson has proposed a nineish billion dollar settlement. — CNBC

Why is Elon Musk killing off a huge chunk of internet research? Doge meme emoji shrug! (Nieman Lab)

I am making a strawberry cake for Easter, and you can too! (Maybe. Maybe you can too. I DON'T KNOW YOU OKAY.) But Shy couldn't find freeze-dried strawberries for the frosting so I'm going to do a lavender whipped cream frosting (she needs to steep those blossoms longer, I don't know, like 20 minutes I would guess?) with my Penzeys lavender. (Not an ad! I just love Penzeys and they love yr Wonkette.) — Sally's Baking Addiction

Oh Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses, I rent you! I rent you right now! So I can pee in them, because you were a jerk. (Architectural Digest)

