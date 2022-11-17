Yes the Respect for Marriage Act is good, we repeat, the Respect for Marriage Act is GOOD! (Michael Signorile substack)

Voters rejected the literal screams and chants of CRIME CRIME CRIME because they're not actually stupid, and crime is down. (STL Today)

Why wasn't there a climate backlash, like voters delivered the last two times Democrats even attempted to pass a climate bill? I don't know, The Atlantic, guess they have eyeballs in their heads and can see the world on fire!

New York Dems are blaming Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for their fuckup. It's that classic "some people claim that there's a woman to be blame" and then you end it right there. (NBC News)

Even Herschel Walker realizes that getting 10 cents of every dollar Trump is fundraising off his name isn't a great deal! (Meanwhile, the NRSC's cut of every dollar of their "Herschel Walker fundraising" is 99 cents.) — MSNBC

Goldie Taylor on why Stacey Abrams lost Georgia gov: because y'all should be ashamed of yourselves. (Correct.) — Daily Beast

Ohio ER kicks out woman drenched with blood weeks after she'd even miscarried. DOJ, I think somebody needs an EMTALA investigation. (NPR)

Ohio's been spending all this week on testimony for its anti-trans-healthcare bill, the how fucking dare you "Save Adolescents From Experimentation" act. Meanwhile, this family fled Texas for Colorado this year after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mandated all trans kids' families should be investigated for child abuse. — NBC News

Get ready, you're about to meet the worst person in the world, followed closely by the shocking number of replies saying she's absolutely right. (Am I The Asshole)

I spoke too soon. DO NOT READ. But if you do read, who is it? The grandmother, the foster parents, the landlord, the Wisconsin Legislature, or either judge? — Pro Publica

You guys liked gawking at Gisele Fetterman so much yesterday, here she is talking words about good things and niceness, we're all going to need a break after that thing we didn't read just now.

Oh thank God, here's a nice. Old Handsome Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is getting married at the White House on Saturday — the first proper White House wedding since Tricia Nixon (Jenna Bush had a reception there) — and this is a lovely story about all the previous White House weddings, who does and pays for what, etc., etc., and damned if it didn't make me cry too! Remember when everybody got mad because Barack Obama took Michelle on "date" and how very dare he, people are eating hot dogs for Valentine's? Well I am sure we will all want to impeach Joe Biden POST-HASTE! (Washington Post gift link, you are welcome!)



Hawaiian Thanksgiving! (Better Homes & Gardens)And your ginger pineapple cranberry sauce! (Wonkette)

