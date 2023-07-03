SER and Evan are both back from vacation, and I made them both work today. But I also told them not to kill themselves getting posts up if it's a slow holiday news day and aim for "half posting day" instead. Evan promised to write only extremely stupid things. You're welcome! And we won't be seeing you tomorrow either!

Trump gave out Obama's address and you'll never guess what happened next unless your guess was "Jan. 6 defendant arrested near Obama's home had guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van." Sorry, police, but what part of "the right to bear arms shall not be infringed" do you ... oh god, they're actually going to say that aren't they. (NBC News)

Joe Biden's been a terrific president, start yelling about it! — The New Republic

This is a really wonderful profile of Renton Sinclair, a young trans man whose mom is a dick. You're going to love it so much: He's great, his cis-straight-dude best friend is great, his cis-straight-dude best friend's Christian mom is great. And now he can laugh about all the bullshit, even if it gets horrible before it gets better. (HuffPost)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a package of anti-trans laws. Bel Edwards is termed out and has about six months left in office. I'm sure they'll elect someone just fine. (Donna Rose jazz hands: "SARCAAAASTIC!") — HuffPost

Bookmark Kevin Kruse for when some liar is explaining Democrats fought against civil rights. (Some Democrats did! They reregistered Republican shortly thereafter!) Come for the vote totals, stay for the Jackie Robinson quote : /

Montana Republicans are going to nominate a handsome air-fireman to run against Sen. Jon Tester, the last Democrat to hold a statewide office. Don't want to be a downer, but having a year ago escaped from that hellstate, I do think he's done. (Politico / CNN )

It's just crazy to me that Montana's Republicans would fuck over a new veterans home, I mean, it's so easy to be like "we are the party that is good to veterans," it doesn't cost jack shit. Oh, I see: Gov. Greg Gianforte, a douche, thinks the feds should kick in more of the money. Which the feds assuredly would have done if the Republicans who run the government, who don't believe in government, had bothered to ... ask.

In May, Gianforte vetoed funding for the project, citing a need for the federal government to chip in more on the cost. As NonStop Local reported earlier in June, the governor vetoed the state funding without a clear path to receive federal money . The state had failed to apply for VA funding by an April 15 deadline, and the state's effort to get congressionally directed funding via its delegation to congress also missed an April deadline.

What a bunch of idiot fucks. — Montana Right Now

If your Connecticut-born baby is eligible for Medicaid and is born after July 1 of this year, Connecticut will buy it a savings bond to use for college or a house or a really sick trip to Tulum or whatever it wants. Yay Connecticut! — CT Mirror

This Italian teacher didn't show up to work for 20 years and then sued to keep her job anyway. This is my favorite part though:

The secondary school teacher, who specialises in history and philosophy, said she had documents to prove her story but told Repubblica newspaper: "Sorry, but right now I'm at the beach."

— BBC

Fake plaintiffs, fake facts, and going back to Student Loan Forgiveness Plan A. Oh, and Joe Biden said he'd be going to that Plan A in his Friday statement . — David Dayen at The American Prospect

Get in on the 20-year student loan forgiveness, since the Supreme Court's a dick. (Studentaid.gov / White House )

I just don't understand how Disney laid off all the staff writers left at National Geographic when the iconic (understatement) magazine still had 1.8 million paying subscribers as of last winter. Wonkette has about 4,000 paying subscribers. Wonkette has four staff writers, not including me, because I no longer write. I'm not gloating, that's just fucked up. — Gift link Washington Post

Of course Millennials are moving to Cleveland, that place is awesome. (Insider)

Pantry mistakes, sure why not, even though my pantry is perfect . — Eating Well

— (@)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using the following link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever! We love you!

Want to just donate once?