Oh hey, when Trump suggests we should execute the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should the teevee news cover it, y/n? (Media Matters) Josh Marshall says we need to stop being babies about not wanting to hear Trump’s bullshit — no, some of you, not covering it does not make it go away! — and also acknowledges it’s hard to cover it without normalizing it. It’s a quandary all right! (Talking Points Memo)

LOL this fuckin guy.

In 2015 Trump claimed his net worth was north of $10 billion. When he became president, he asked if he could file his federally required financial disclosure statements without signing them under penalty of perjury. That request was denied. The statement Trump then filed, by my counting, showed a net worth of not much more than $1 billion, but was based on fantastical assertions of value.

— David Cay Johnston at DC Report

Oh good, corrupt Bob Menendez is going to address the Dem caucus todayrow (that’s Thursday!). Five bucks says he cries great big Jimmy Swaggart sinner tears. (TPM)

Montana state judge tells state trans ban to fuck all the way off. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork) Same for Texas’s drag ban, with a different (federal) judge overturning that sumbitch Matthew Kacsmaryk. (Also Geidner)

Alex Murdaugh wants a new trial because the jury heard too much evidence against him. (Above the Law)

Radley Balko explains the RAND study on public defenders, and the terrific public defenders he shadowed in Detroit, killing themselves to represent their clients. (He left out the Michigan prosecutors who are so sad (Wonklink) that money’s been set aside for indigent defense, is that even legal???)

Joe Biden’s union renaissance. — Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice

Explaining the Chevron doctrine, which is about to be on the Clarence Thomas/Koch Brothers chopping block. (Common Dreams)

San Francisco’s Democratic mayor, London Breed, is proposing to drug test welfare recipients, so that’s stupid and shitty. (Politico)

A beautiful Joan Walsh on Dr. Roland Pattillo, a researcher who supported Henrietta Lacks’s family and gave Joan’s mother several more years to live. — The Nation

Oh lord, the last descent of the Titan. They tried to tell him. They tried to tell him a lot.

Lochridge's report was concise and technical, compiled by someone who clearly knew what he was talking about. Rush's response was to fire Lochridge immediately; serve him and his wife with a lawsuit (although Carole Lochridge didn't work at OceanGate) for breach of contract, fraud, unjust enrichment, and misappropriation of trade secrets; threaten their immigration status; and seek to have them pay OceanGate's legal fees.

And of course it goes on and on. — Vanity Fair

Caribbean overwater bungalows? If I must. — The Points Guy

