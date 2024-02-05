Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

NOT SUSPICIOUS NOT SUSPICIOUS YOU ARE THE SUSPICIOUS.

As investigators would later learn, Trump allegedly had the closet's lock changed while his attorney was in Mar-a-Lago's basement, searching for classified documents in a storage room that he was told would have all such documents.

Jack Smith asking witnesses just what was in that locked closet. Also: a secret room. — ABC News

Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her consultant been banging. I don’t know why she didn’t just admit it before. (I, too, have banged an employee. Actually two, before the whole Wonkette thing. HEYYY Paul. HIIIIIII Shy, I married you.) (AP)

Hayes Brown on the Republicans in Congress, and how they stopped worrying and learned to love not getting anything they want if it’s a compromise, ever. — MSNBC

Melissa Ryan on Old Joe, a buncha lunatics, and Elmo. (Control Alt Delete)

I only teared up A TINY for this young woman who left her crap conspiracy theorist boyfriend and made her own life without him. — AP

If MT Gov. Greg Gianforte had Kristen Juras look into it and she said “YUP TAKE THE TRANS CHILD FROM THE SHITTY MEAN PARENTS” then at least in one case they put a child’s welfare before their Christian nationalist “parents’ rights” bullshit, so that’s heartening and good for them. Way deep in the story you get to “the teen was suicidal and a bed came up in Wyoming, but the parents decided WYOMING IS TOO LIBERAL,” so excuse me while I get intimate with this kitchen floor. (Montana Free Press)

Hey, how’s the newest convoy going, is it awesome??? (Jeff Tiedrich)

No, seriously, what Elno is doing? That’s Nazi shit. Historian Kevin Kruse explains it all.

Two Alaska Native women who’d been abused by the Alaska mayor’s sons died on his property. Police didn’t find that suspicious at all. I got about 500 words into this November story from Pro Publica.

Medicare can now tell Big Pharma to GTFOH with those prices. (Accountable.us)

By all means, hate Noah Smith as you continue to do! Bookmark this from October regardless, if you want to nerd out on how Americans’ wealth is growing from the bottom up, which is awesome. — Noah Pinion

The Messenger spent $8 million just on rent. Plus everything else Defector is yelling at it about. <Nods wisely.> Same.

“I wasn’t against Taylor Swift,” my husband said to me. “I didn’t care one way or the other, until all these crazy people made me learn about her, and now I actively like her.” That was five minutes before Hooper put up a Taylor Swift cocktail for happy hour on Friday, and before I mentioned to him that I’d bought tickets for Taylor Swift Drag Queen Brunch from Slay in Detroit this yesterday Sunday — which I’d also bought before the whole hullabaloo because I wanted “drag queen” and not necessarily “Taylor Swift.” But we love her now, even if we still only know “Shake It Off” because we are 50-year-old parents who watched Sing, which was delightful.

8 Sunny Places to Escape to … Phoenix, ARIZONA? Come on, FODOR’S. BE BETTER.

