The Uvalde police thought there were no children in the classrooms, because if there were, they would have been screaming for their mommies. The dumb fucking idiots didn’t know there were any children in the building, even though there were no children outside the building, and also all the 911 calls saying HEY HELP US WE ARE SHOT IN THE BUILDING. But the children had been trained to shut the fuck up and were silent. And so they sat and waited and sat and waited and you don’t have to read this if you don’t want to. (Pro Publica)

James Comer gon’ hold Hunter Biden in contempt for … cooperating with a subpoena. He’s just very good at this. — Daily Beast

They’re going to go after prenatal testing now, just like they used the FDA to go after the abortion pill. Hoo fuckin boy. (Abortion Every Day)

Sounds like the House hearing on trans kids playing sports was some ugly shit. By which I mean Marjorie Taylor Greene and Glenn Grothman’s FACE. — Erin in the Morning

You know, it wasn’t actually that long ago that North Dakota had a Dem senator. (IT WAS LESS THAN ONE FULL TERM AGO.) I don’t know post-Trump if that can ever ever ever happen again but …

You never do know, do you? (Katrina for US Senate)

Rightwing populism is about having stupid hair. — The Guardian

“How Michigan became the progressive powerhouse of the Midwest” … and Susan Demas doesn’t even entertain the true fact that it happened “after the editrix moved here.” Well I never! (Michigan Advance)

LOL the Supreme Court just shit allll overrrr that LIESUIT (yet another this term crafted from completely fake facts) from a couple who didn’t want to pay wealth taxes or somesuch. Even Brett ‘n’ Amy were grossed out. — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

None of this makes a fuckin lick of sense. The Rightwing Novels of Defiance Press. (Texas Monthly)

Interesting podcast, which I did not listen to because it is a transcript, about aviation close calls, what is even up! With Pareene, James Fallows, and Laura Marsh at The New Republic.

FYI Robyn is out sick today and Tuesdays and Wednesdays are her normal days off. You can stop fretting in the comments, it’s all fine.

Portland (Oregon) Wonks! Your comrade Dr. Jen is having a launch party Friday for her book Millennials Guide to Getting Your Shit Together, but she doesn’t spell out shit because she is a lady. Friday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Rose City Book Pub. If you’re buying it on Amazon, this link gives Wonkette a small commission. (Along with a commission on anything else you buy in the same session, before you close browser or hit “check out.”) I bet she might have some copies there though!

You know what the world needs now? The top 885 songs by women. Stream it here, or follow along! (XPN)

