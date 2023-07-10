The New Republic wants its turn swinging a clawhammer at Ron DeSantis's American Psycho ad! (TNR)

Two very bad stories from Erin in the Morning today: Red state attorneys general writing to Target that putting your children in a rainbow T-shirt may be "obscene." (Of note: It seems the first time that " extracrotch coverage" would be held to be "obscene.") Somewhat less horrific and merely hilarious, the AsG are also bizsplaining that if Target does something that leads people to boycott it, Target is liable to its shareholders for failing its fiduciary duties, which means the AsG have just attempted to enshrine a heckler's veto into law. (The letter.)

And after a till-now unbroken streak of trans-ban bans, they finally found some judges to uphold one — based, of course, on Dobbs . If "being openly gay or trans" doesn't go back to 1776, it's not protected. You know what else doesn't go back to the founding? Women and Black people getting to vote. We're in for a world of hurt. Here's Chris Geidner on it as well, at Law Dork.

This isn't the point of the latest story on Justice Clarence Thomas's rich friends and how they love to shower him with yachts and whore diamonds, but I find it interesting: Clarence and Ginny Thomas sure do seem to live above their means!

At first the couple lived in a modest house on a busy street in Alexandria, Va. But in November 1992, wanting more privacy after the confirmation fight, they bought a home on a five-acre wooded lot, shielded from view, in Fairfax Station. They took out a 95 percent loan to buy the $522,000 house, property records show. (Since then, the Thomases have refinanced several times and taken out lines of credit, and while the home is worth more now, property records indicate that they owe as much as they did when they bought it.)

I mean, same, but ... they haven't paid down their mortgage in 31 years? I would simply die. — Gift link New York Times

How do you know rich people are crazy? Because they're in love with RFK Jr. A good Paul Krugman on the tech bros shoveling coal into RFK Jr.'s crazy train, that is a very bad metaphor made up by me! (Gift link New York Times)

You know what people should be screaming about more? Income inequality and how it's narrowed by twenty-five percent, in just two years, under Joe Biden! Just like he said he was going to do! — Heather Cox Richardson / paper at NBER

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte turns down federal $$$ to feed hungry children over the summer, because Gov. Greg Gianforte loves when children are hungry, we guess! (Missoulian)

Hunter Biden is a bad father to his young daughter, and Maureen Dowd is ON IT and Jeff Tiedrich is ON MAUREEN DOWD BEING ON IT. (Substack)

Maureen Dowd's next column, probably:

I mean, he's no Shirtless RFK Jr., but he looks great for Grandpa Is Eighty!

Meanwhile, in other "people wearing bathing suits" news, I do not like how Jonah Hill's surfer ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady says he treated her. It's all very passive-aggressive therapy- sounding "my boundaries are you wearing a bathing suit means you're a slut" no bueno : ( — People

Your friend Martini Ambassador made me watch "Deadloch" on Amazon Prime, about a lezzy town in Tasmania full of MURRRRDERRRRR. We watched six episodes last night, AMAZING. ENJOY! (Review at Vanity Fair)

Hey Portland, Oregon! You're up!

PDX WonkMeet Saturday, July 22 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Peninsula Park in North Portland, look for the WonkMeet banner! More info at https: //wonkmeet.com !

Garden trends? In this economy??? (Martha Stewart)

