Pence peaces out. Five bucks says he endorses Trump, who’s currently demanding it. (CNN)

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (is that right? I’m going to have to doublecheck that WHO for a while!) has a wife who has a counseling business. It is a bad counseling business. — HuffPost

No, nobody can figure out why the objectively terrific economy — truly, and currently the strongest in the world — is felt by so many Americans as worse than under Trump. (Heather Cox Richardson / NoahPinion)

You almost have to admire it.

[Jenna] Ellis bounced around a bit after that, including a six-month stint at a discovery processing company which had a contract with the State Department. As the Journal notes, Ellis appears to have retconned this in her bio to “an attorney for the US Department of State.”

— Our Liz with the definitive Jenna Ellis trip, at Public Notice

Dividing “knowledge” and “creative” workers from “industrial” workers. Good luck with that, cartoon villains! — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

Perry out. (CNN)

Mr. Wrong talks about Halloween, and Halloween parties, and grownups on Halloween and legit neighborhoods for trick-or-treating. We had our Halloween party yester-yestertoday eve. Y’all came from Oberlin, and Kentucky! We didn’t take any pictures of the party, once again. Shy really needs to start doing that. I am so tired! (Indignity)

I cropped out the fake gray Uggs-style boots I wore with this outfit, because like I said, SO OLD.

I made up a cocktail! And put out a little note card with a tray of the ingredients and how to make it! Only one guest did it, but she said it was good! It did not have a snazzy name, so I called it “Choco-Orange Drink,” I was all out of brain snazz. It was!

Ice, in a cup.

One big shot (the big end of your two sided shot-pourer thingie) of espresso vodka.

One small shot chocolate liqueur (in this case Borgato).

One small shot orange liqueur (in this case Royale Orange).

Three dashes chocolate bitters.

Drizzle with heavy cream. Spread the word bird! Share

The sangria was much more popular, it was:

One bottle Costco sangria (or two bottles red wine).

Peach-flavored grain alcohol (a bunch).

Orange liqueur (a bunch).

Pomegranate syrup (a bunch).

Half cup brown sugar.

Vigorous shakes of ground cloves, ground ginger, ground cardamom.

Blueberries, sliced apple, sliced Japanese pear, frozen raspberries, sliced grapes. Chill four or more hours. It was like candy.

If you haven’t mainlined enough high fructose corn syrup this week, these candy corn fudges look darling. I’m too tired. Also too full of sangria sugar. — Baketivity

Is the $800 mai tai worth every penny, Food and Wine? Is it?

A creepy fake town! (Atlas Obscura)

