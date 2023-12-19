Rosemary Clooney is George Clooney’s aunt, but you knew that because you too are Old.

Hello hello, it is almost 2024, YOU SKEERED? I’m skeered. I hate people, they keep doing dumb shit! But also I love people and want to have them in my house! Which is why every time I tell my husband Shy “we are moving my dad in” or “we are moving my mom in” (AT DIFFERENT TIMES) or “we are moving in my son and granddaughter” and “hey what would you think if Susan came to live with us?” (Susan has not come to live with us … yet) or “New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Bar Brunch?” he says, “okay.”

So now New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Bar Brunch is almost upon us. If you are in Detroit, Michigan, or driving distance, won’t you please join us for a day-drink to celebrate … ??? … PROFIT!

It’s important that we come together to kvetch and commiserate and hoot and holler and laugh and cheer and chase the ghosts out of the year ahead. (It is too a thing, which I just made up.) It is also important that we do so in my house, because of all the times I have watched “House Hunters” and they go “we love to entertain!” and then for the reveal of which terrible house they chose, they get four friends who were available on short notice to stand awkwardly around an ugly kitchen island for the film crew and eat their pre-cubed cheese from the plastic Kroger tray, and nothing else. And I like to make fun of them!

So please please join us Mon., Jan. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at our home in Detroit. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com to let me know you are coming and get my address if’n you don’t already have it! Email header: BLOODY MARY BLOODY MARY. Your kids are welcome to come play with my kids. We will have food and drinks and non-drink drinks, and only bring a plate to share if it brings you joy to make food to share, otherwise we will have plenty and it will be fine!

See you there OR ELSE.

Love love love

becca

