Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is already receiving death threats, which was likely Donald Trump's intent all along. "Won't someone rid me of this meddlesome priest?" (The Daily Beast)



How seriously should we take Trump's unhinged threats? (The Bulwark)

Kaitlin Byrd on how America has an accountability problem. (Dame)

The Washington state Supreme Court has upheld Democrats' capital gains tax. Let the rich soaking commence! (Seattle Times)

Portland, Oregon's legendary drag queen Darcelle (off-stage name Walter Cole) has passed away at 92. (Oregonian)

This is a lovely video tribute from 2019. (Twitter)

None — (@)

The headline is arguably clickbait, but it works: "We need more people like George Santos in Congress." (Mother Jones)

This is another good headline: "Justice for Manchin: Senate Republicans closing in on 2024 recruit." They're talking about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Wonkette's policy is to never predict the future regarding elections, but Justice is a Republican and incredibly popular. It's not out of the question that he'd not just defeat Manchin in 2024 but humiliate him. (Politico)

Republicans now control more House seats where people are dead-ass broke, but still would prefer their politicians torment trans kids than raise the minimum wage. Humans! (The Atlantic)

Racism at work in North Carolina. We wish this surprised us. (The Guardian)

More racism in Kansas City. Still not surprised. (KCUR)

They are hacking up Agatha Christie like she's an '80s sex comedy airing on broadcast cable. (The Daily Beast)

I will definitely try this dirty martini pork chop recipe but when my wife is out of town. She’s not that into pork. (Washington Post)

Andrew Lloyd Weber’sBad Cinderellais apparently truth in advertising. (New York Times)

It's spring, baby! So here is a nifty whiskey cocktail for you.

