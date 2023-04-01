In case there was any question about what sort of person gets really upset about Drag Queen Story Hour, 20-year-old "White Lives Matter" member Aimenn D. Penny was arrested by the FBI on Friday for having firebombed the Community Church of Chesterland in Ohio last weekend. Why? Because this weekend they are holding two drag brunch and Drag Queen Story Hour events and he wanted to "protect the children."

Penny, who is reportedly very excited for the coming race war, faces "a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the malicious use of explosive materials charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of a destructive device charge."

The church is still planning on hosting their sold-out drag events against the advice of the police, and say they will not be intimidated into canceling them and will not be letting the Nazis win this round. Good for them!

Penny, other members of "White Lives Matter" and members of Blood Tribe, a neo-Nazi group he is believed to be affiliated with as well, showed up at another drag event in Wadsworth, Ohio earlier this month "carrying swastika flags and shouting racial and homophobic slurs and ‘Heil Hitler.’”



Penny is identified as the man in the middle of the picture here

According to anti-fascist researchers on Twitter, Penny was part of the "father-son duo from Alliance" mentioned in this article about the event. Quite the family outing, no?



Aimenn D. Perry bathroom selfie





Back in October of last year, according to the FBI's report, Penny was confronted by police when he was going around putting racist flyers on people's windshields.

PENNY told the police that the flyers were an effort to spread the “word.” In PENNY’s opinion, African Americans were the “problem.” Further, he wanted to educate everyone about their violence toward white Americans. Penny stated that he believed African Americans were solely responsible for the high crime rate across the country. PENNY further made it clear that he believes - and looks forward to - the civil war coming between races. PENNY expressed his belief that the United States will not prosper until all the other races, or “weaknesses” as he called them, are gone. The Alliance Police Department noted PENNY was carrying around a very large hunting knife and expandable baton (not concealed). PENNY also told the police that he owns a gun.

Ohio does not have a red flag law, which means that even if the police thought he might be a danger, which he very clearly was, they couldn't take his gun away from him.

On Friday, Penny admitted to FBI agents that he had built Molotov cocktails and thrown them at the church, claiming that he did so to stop the drag show, having decided to attack the church after getting "more and more angry after watching internet videos of news feeds and drag shows in France." His only regret, he told agents, is that he did not burn the Community Church of Chesterland to the ground.

Yep, he didn't do that, and he didn't stop the drag events either. He may end up in prison until the age of 50 because he was mad about drag queens reading storybooks to children and decided to bomb a church over it.

