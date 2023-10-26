Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Sorry I haven’t sent the news roundup out the last two days! Tuesday I forgot, and Wednesday I accidentally sent an extra WonkTV of the president’s presser, so I didn’t want to kill your mailbox. Let’s see if I send one this afternoon!

Goddamn I wish I was already offline tonight. Whatever the fuck is happening in Maine. (NBC News)

The Supreme Court and the case of the man whom no sensible society would allow to have a gun ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Ian Millhiser at Vox)

Okay, let’s have tentative UAW agreement with Ford, pending worker approval! If Shawn Fain likes it, it’s probably good. — Gift link New York Times

New House Speaker Mike Johnson: “Let’s recriminalize homosexuality.” I can’t get a good meter for it. Bad rhythm. Can’t dance to it. (CNN)

Related! Poopmouth Strikes Again. (Roy Edroso) Previously, in Poopmouth. (Edroso again)

“Biden condemns retaliatory attacks by settlers in the West Bank.” Well, yes. (AP)

Alina Habba’s confrontation with Michael Cohen? Man, we have not been keeping up on this one of Trump’s 974 trials. — Newsweek

I’m a bad person who was raised wrong, obviously, because I think this tape (which she sort of half-denies) of Sheila Jackson-Lee reaming out her “fucking idiot” staffer is hilarious. (Houston Chronicle)

Poor disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Poor his disgraced hatchet woman, Melissa DeRosa. Poor Rebecca Traister having to read her new book. Lucky us getting to read Rebecca Traister politely calling DeRosa out on allllll her shiiiit. — New York mag

Huntington Beach, California, elected a bunch of lunatics and now they are dropping all their citizens from 100 percent renewable energy to 38 percent renewable energy, because who doesn’t want to move from a public utility to SCE! — Orange County Register

Just in time for our fabulous new climate tipping point. (Thom Hartmann)

As of Wednesday afternoon, some updates on how Acapulco is doing from Hurricane Otis, which sprang the fuck out of nowhere. (Weather)

Spread the word, birb! Share

New York museum’s HOUSE OF BONES isn’t actually a clickbait, it’s about American museums using African and indigenous people’s bodies as … things. — Hyperallergic

That was not a fun silly headline story, let’s all make fun of the “bathrooms” in these jewelbox bathrooms that are so big they have living rooms in them, instead! (Better Homes & Gardens)

The Wonkette friends at Penzeys have more free stuff for you, through today, because they are ADDICTED to giving you free stuff! (Not an ad; I love Penzeys and they love your Wonkette!)

The Wonkette friends at Wonkette are ADDICTED to you coming to our Detroit party! This Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at our home. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, header I AM NOT COMING TO MURDER YOU, for our address!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this button to get there gives us a commission.

Amazon portal

I just want to donate once!

I just want to donate once