Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
20m

Your hed gif animal, the mara, is an interesting one. Learn more here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/my-my-ms-mara

And here is your meme chat for today: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/d0b5f3cf-96f1-4a3e-86c0-d530d4a43dc3

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
13m

Heidecker is amazeballz. I mean, we always knew he was quirky-funny, but his Infowars host persona is so very spot-on. All the videos, watch 'em!

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