Dahlia Lithwick muses on why the Supreme Court may be moderating itself lately; she suspects that their recent shocking move to not the worst thing we've ever seen — while they certainly might shortly come back to their most horrific impulses — is less about the public's anger over Dobbsand other overreaches and more that they're ashamed that Clarence Thomas (and now Alito!)is such a grifter and John Roberts is letting him. I don't know, it's certainly not a good look, but it also doesn't seem to have much to do with the Indian Child Welfare Act or voting rights. (Slate)

Did Alito just sign his Dobbs leak confession in the WSJ ? — Above the Law

Which Fed Soc families were assigned Amy and Brett? — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Hell yeah we're still voting about abortion. (Vox)

The 311 statements of fact shitcanned by the latest judge — in Arkansas this time! — to tell the trans bans to fuck off. — Erin in the Morning

FLORIDA. Bam! (Order)

Jim Jordan thought bringing in Special Counsel John Durham to testify would be real "well-advised." I do too!

“Schiff: The son of a presidential candidate gets calls all the time from a foreign government offering dirt on their opponent, is that what you are saying?” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1687358628

Boebs And Marge Go To Fight Club. (Daily Beast)

When one Black and two white civil rights activists went missing in Freedom Summer, the DOJ and FBI and CIA (?) and Navy fuckin MOBILIZED.

The Justice Department’s John Doar — who had actually been in Oxford, Ohio, to address the activists before they headed down to Mississippi — got a call at 1: 30am from SNCC’s Mary King. He convinced the federal government to launch a full-scale investigation. A flurry of activity, involving a special visit from former CIA Chief Allen Dulles, the dedication of the first FBI office in Mississippi by J. Edgar Hoover, and a mass mobilization of FBI agents following leads and Navy sailors working in a search pattern surprised friends and foes of the movement alike.

It took decades to convict a "preacher" for the killings, and the sheriff got off. But some of them died in prison forever, ptooey on their graves. — Kevin Kruse

Hey, remember that absolutely marvelous Wired storyabout the lady making all the oil companies do geothermal? Well David Roberts interviews her here on this podcast! You know what that means, I won't be listening! What am I, "driving somewhere" or "exercising," come on. But you should! (VOLTS)

Another good Big Sky Chat House chat, this one with NASA writer Karin Kirk about the Montana state climate change court case. But check this:

When I first did this research about people who changed their minds on climate change , what I was hoping to find was people who were just regular Republicans that stayed as regular Republicans, but changed their mind on climate change. I did not find anyone like that. The people that changed their mind, they left the Republican Party. That's terrible. I want climate change and clean energy to encompass everybody. I don't want it to be so political.

You can't stay in the Republican Party once you realize they don't care if all our kids die, Karin Kirk. I take the point, but that would actually be a bad outcome, not the other way around! — Big Sky Chat House

Housing starts are back, baby! — Limited time (boo!) Bloomberg gift link (yay!)

How Portland, Oregon, outlawed big ol' single family houses and inlawed (heh) your granny flat, for "feel-good densification." Fab! — Reasons to Be Cheerful

The writing in this, the writing!An old Susan Orleans on the real Free Willy. You will read it at once. (Not you, Dok, you're busy today, open a tab for later.) (New Yorker)

Fine, let's see the dumb psychic story, YourTango. Oh, it wasn't even dumb, it was just ... nothing.

Evan and SER are on vacation is where they are, stop asking, sheesh!

