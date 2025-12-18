Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

Rep. Thomas Massie correct again. What a strange strange strange strange world.

But don’t take it from Massie. Take it from the horse’s mouth.

Elon Musk killed hundreds of thousands of people and Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said whoopsiedoodle! (The Fucking News)

Just ICE throwing “thousands” of children in detention, that’s all. (The Marshall Project)

Well, yes. Of course. Jack Smith tells Congress he could prove beyond a reasonable doubt Trump did all the election crimes. No shit! Nonetheless, thank you for trying. (NBC News)

This petty little bitch is exhausting. (AP)

Trump’s A+++++++++ economy, Paul Krugman agrees! (Paul Krugman does not agree.) (Krugman)

They’re still going with “hand shaking.” Still. No, nobody believes them. Still. (Public Notice)

Opus Dei are the worst Catholics, “forced servitude” edition. Man, fuck Opus Dei. (The Guardian) Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow’s back to being Catholic, thanks to cool popes Francis and Bob from Chicago. (Letters From Leo)

Two major mass shootings in 30 years. We should do what Australia did. Here’s how. (The American Prospect)

Bari Weiss’s “university” is losing all its staffers, because of how it sucks. (Chronicle of Higher Education)

LOL: “8. Any sign that indicates what I should be doing in that room — ‘Relax,’ ‘Eat,’ and ‘Laundry’ signs are red flags that the owner wants to control me and my reproductive organs.” Buzzfeed’s guide to Republican home decor. (Buzzfeed)

It’s here! It’s here! The Haters’ Guide to the Williams-Sonoma Catalog is here! (Defector)

