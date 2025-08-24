Wonkette

Toomush Expectashuns
3h

Well, Jack is gone. This morning, as I ruminated next to him on the guitar. Going on seventeen. In my mind he had years left to go. He cried a little in the night, but wouldn't take water, then settled in for that long nap. He's out under the garden, next to Lily. It used to be that I could dig all day, but I stopped short of four feet, with Mrs. Toomush's help. He was my best dog, and I can't shake this shit off...

Shocktreatment
3h

Soooo, in this here Contemporary Era, we've had Post War Period, the Cold War, the 𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵 Cold War/Soviet period and this, this geopolitical transformation brought on by technological advancement like the intertubes and the political experiment that brought us the billionaires, and the techbro culture...

Should humanity exist long enough to look back, this will be known as 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘱𝘪𝘥 𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘥 and wise folks will consider themselves lucky.

