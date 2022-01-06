Just happened to have found another 4000 ballots from Fulton County. Here we go!



Trump tweeted that out to his 40M+ Twitter followers at eight minutes after midnight, starting the day off with lies, damn lies, and misinformation. It is easy to forget that he still had a Twitter account last year at this time, and that he was still using it to publicly call for the subversion of US democracy, in real time. A year later, our nation is still grappling with what the 1/6 Capitol Riot means, and what Donald Trump's role in the violence was. I say we let the man explain himself, using the very words he used on that day.



Get smart Republicans. FIGHT!



After a handful of retweets of the blonde Liar Barbies, Kayleigh McEnany and Tomi Lahren, about the Georgia elections, Donnie delivers his first clear call to action. And then, just after 1 a.m., he reveals the day's plans:



If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!



We don't hear from him again until after 8 a.m., when he starts the ball rolling.





States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!



THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!



They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!



The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!



These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn't want to announce quite yet. They've got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!



Not so sure that these reflect the thoughts of a man who was planning to vacate the office two weeks later. At this point, Trump takes a break from Twitter to go deliver his incitement ... er ... speech. It includes gems like this:



All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they're doing. And stolen by the fake news media. That's what they've done and what they're doing. We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved.

And this:

We will not let them silence your voices. We're not going to let it happen, I'm not going to let it happen.

Also this:

And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.

He says the word 'fight' 20 times in his hour-long speech. His very calming speech. In which he warns several times that America will die if Congress does its job. By the time we hear from him again, his "very special" mob has stormed the Capitol, attacked police, trampled barricades and broken windows to enter the building.



Tweeting again:

Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

Fifteen minutes later:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!

Finally, three hours after the mob turned violent, two full hours after rioters broke into the Capitol rotunda, Trump issues his stand down order. Here is the tweet:

These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!

And this is what he said in the video, the one of the three versions he'd recorded that his aides thought was least batshit insane:



I know your pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.

tl/dr; This is what you get when you evil stealing stealers of stealing steal from me and do fraud on my very special loved ones.



Hold on, does Merrick Garland have all this info? I mean, I don't know about you, but if I told a bunch of people to go do a riot for me, then they went and did a riot for me, I would probably be arrested, and I am a rich old white man, they hardly arrest us for shit.



