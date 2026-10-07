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How many Kavanaugh Stops have detained (and even deported) American citizens? ProPublica’s been counting, and it’s more than 500. (ProPublica)

Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from an Earth-fucking case, on ethical grounds? Who are you and what have you done with Sam Alito. (The Fucking News) Relevant! Did you know Jonah Goldberg’s The Dispatch bought up SCOTUSblog, and installed a bunch of Trump apparatchiks at the top? Gross. (Balls and Strikes)

Here’s your new sexy 24-year-old Fuck Joe Biden White House press secretary!

Did Elon Musk steal all the Joe Biden Rural Internet Money? HMMMM Emoji! (More Perfect Union, video and transcript)

Elon, Palmer Luckey, and Newt Gingrich to run the future of our warfare? ABSOLUTELY THE FUCK NOT. (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

Trump’s gross anti-trans slurs on Dr. Annie Andrews, running for US Senate in the now apparently up for grabs South Carolina. (On SNL this weekend, they left the same anti-trans slur out of Pete Hegseth’s weirdo beardo Gettysburg Address. Which means they didn’t have to air the slur, but also left out valuable news, which is that Pete Hegseth was very proudly saying the slur. It was a terrible episode besides that anyway.) (Scarlett Johansson’s husband really does do a great Hegseth though.) (Bill Kristol at The Bulwark)

SER thinks Tina Kotek might fall in Oregon to a Republican, but then he only actually mentions it in one sentence! His column is about Gina Hinojosa instead, which is cool and I enjoyed reading it! But now I have to find out what’s going on with Tina Kotek. (The Play Typer Guy) Hmmmm here’s a wrap-up of her debate with state Sen. Christine Drazan. Apparently they are neck and neck and things got “feisty”! (Columbia Gorge News)

Just because Kash Patel fired him doesn’t mean this guy is good at “FBI agent”! Dammmmn dude. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

What are these Epstein banker pal FBI interviews the DOJ is illegally hiding? (Ron Wyden, Senate Finance Committee)

Laura Bassett moved to Brazil and they immediately elected a bunch of Bolsonaros again. I remember how shocked I was to learn the Philippines had elected Imelda Marcos to their Senate after she robbed them fucking blind, and now the Marcoses’ son Bongbong (for real) is president. People are what even the fuck! (Nightcap)

Speaking of very stupid people, here is an Italian economist’s 50-year-old treatise on them, we should all read it! (The New Republic)

You and I can both buy the Italian economist’s 50-year-old treatise The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity at Bookshop! Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

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