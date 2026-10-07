Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

More tiny things, this time it’s wee little jellyfish in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/little-jelly-droplets

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/52cd6abf-0c63-422a-bda8-29008ed91324?utm_source=share

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
4h

I may have won a concession from the foster agency. I pointed out factual inaccuracies in their report, including errors as basic as Mr Cakes' place of work and how long my medical conditions had been stable for (8 years vs their statement of 12 months) and they have offered to have a social worker come out for a second assessment.

I have stated that if that social worker is willing to actually go over the theoretical situations where they think we cannot meet a child's needs so that we can tell them how we would adapt to those situations and how our support network would help us to do this, instead of just making vague statements about our support network being insufficient, then we would be delighted to welcome them into our home for a second assessment.

I may get letting my responses get a little snarky at this point. I'm just fed up of people making assumptions about my capabilities based on their understanding of my disabilities rather than actually discussing how I would cope with their imagined scenarios with me directly

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