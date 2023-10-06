An Update On That Texas Creeper

In March of this year, Texas man Marcus Silva filed a lawsuit against three of his ex-wife’s friends accusing them of having “assisted” her in having an abortion and demanding a million dollars from each of them for the “wrongful death” of his child. It hasn’t gone that well for him actually, so far, despite the fact that he is represented by Jonathan Mitchell, the architect of Senate Bill 8, the legislation that gave him the “right” to sue them in the first place.

Two of the women have since filed a countersuit against him, alleging that he knew about the abortion all along and was just using it as a way to control, manipulate and abuse his ex-wife, Brittni Silva.

This week, Brittni Silva submitted a filing to a Galveston County judge asking him to either dismiss the case or not require her cooperation, on the grounds that Marcus Silva had been using the threat of the lawsuit to force her to continue having sex with him and cleaning his house.

The filing also includes a transcript of a conversation in which Marcus Silva threatened to continue to try to ruin her life if she refused to have sex with him.

MARCUS SILVA: You’re not considering what can happen to you if I continue to do this sh*t for the next 40 years. BRITTNI SILVA: Marcus, I’m not gonna be f*cking blackmailed into having sex with you. MARCUS SILVA: Then you’re just gonna have your f*cking life destroyed in every f*cking way that you can imagine to where you want to blow your f*cking brains out.

Oh.

It wasn’t just the lawsuit. Marcus Silva also threatened to upload a private sex tape of his now-ex-wife to Porn Hub and send it to her family if she refused to have sex with him.

Truly, this guy is a charmer.

Aside from the obvious horror of restricting abortion to begin with, this law has given abusive men a tool with which to blackmail their victims. And judging by the fact that the very man who designed this law is working with Marcus Silva, that is meant to be a feature, not a bug.

Huh! SCOTUS Actually Denied An Appeal From A Creepy Anti-Abortion Group

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case from an anti-abortion group, leaving in place a ruling from a lower court that sided with Planned Parenthood against them.

The case involved a man named David Daleiden, who with Albin Rhomberg and Troy Newman (known for having been in cahoots with Scott Roeder, the anti-abortion terrorist who killed Dr. George Tiller) started a group called the Center for Medical Progress, for the purpose of spying on Planned Parenthood.

Daleiden posed as the “procurement manager” of a tissue procurement company the group invented called Biomax and held meetings with Planned Parenthood staff, which they recorded for the purpose of proving the organization was “selling” fetuses. They then published the heavily edited videos to the internet and were subsequently sued by Planned Parenthood.

Citing the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Diettman v. Time, in which a woo practitioner successfully sued Life magazine after reporters came to his home posing as patients and secretly recorded him, the court said in its opinion that “The First Amendment is not a license to trespass, to steal or to intrude by electronic means into the precincts of another’s home or office.”

Federal Judge Rains On North Carolina’s Anti-Abortion Parade

In an order issued last Saturday, US District Court Judge Catherine Eagles barred the state of North Carolina from enforcing two of the provisions in its new abortion law until the law is officially found to be constitutional.

The first provision bars doctors from prescribing abortion pills until after five or six weeks gestation, and requiring abortions after 12 weeks to be performed in hospitals rather than clinics. It is, frankly, difficult to determine what actual sense either of those provisions are supposed to make, outside of just making it more difficult for people to get abortions.

“The Act does not provide a clear standard by which providers can make this determination, the provision is open to differing interpretations and does not provide reasonable notice of what is prohibited, and providers are subject to arbitrary accusations that they have violated the provision and to the penalties accompanying those accusations,” Eagles wrote of the first provision, which she determined to be “constitutionally vague.”

For the second, Eagles cited the fact that clinics would still be allowed to provide miscarriage management care for patients more than 12 weeks pregnant, noting that there is no actual difference between the care they would get versus what an abortion patient would get.

“The plaintiffs have shown the absence of any rational medical basis for distinguishing between these two classes of patients, and the defendant-intervenors have not offered any evidence or rationale for that distinction,” she wrote.

Good for her!

Ohio Republicans Are Desperately Scrambling To Keep People From Being Able To Vote For Legalized Abortion

On November 7, Ohio citizens will be able to vote on whether or not they want to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution, whether the Republican supermajority likes it or not. And the Republican supermajority really, really does not like it one bit.

They’ve already spent $20 million holding a special election to raise the vote threshold for an amendment to the state constitution to 60 percent approval instead of a simple majority … and failed. They’ve changed the language on the ballot initiative and replaced the word “fetus” with “unborn child” … and won. They’ve gerrymandered the absolute crap out of their state in order to give themselves a huge advantage and repeatedly ignored directives from the state supreme court to fix it … and that’s kind of up in the air right now.

They don’t mind winning unfairly as long as they win — so if you want to help defeat them, you can donate to Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, or any other organization fighting to ensure the ballot measure is successful.