Melissa Ryan’s thoughts on the speech, lists of vetted community resources waiting for your donations, and Trump’s evil shithead reaction. (Ctrl Alt Delete)

“When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.” (Reuters)

Trump sold his first tranche of Venezuelan oil for half a billion dollars and is holding it in for some reason (it’s so he can steal it) Qatar. And everyone seems to be fine with that. (Semafor) She gave him her Peace prize. This is the most pathetic thing that has ever happened. (Time)

What? Okay.

Our Liz splainers how Trump played himself with his Jerome Powell threats. (Public Notice)

They cut $2 billion from mental health but then the next day they restored the $2 billion for mental health. They are very stable. You can count on them. (NPR)

Bernie, Van Hollen, and Alsobrooks with a bill to bar Trump from naming the whole country after himself. (Sanders)

Can’t even deal with this Uvalde trial right now. Apparently, a teacher begged the school cop to do something about the shooter while he was still approaching with his rifle? Don’t know, refuse to read. (TPR)

Charlie Vaughan spent 35 years in prison. He was innocent, and now he’s free. (Radley Balko)

Happy sigh, Highway 1 is back, heart hug emoji! (Fodor’s)

This ex-wife is suing Kyrsten Sinema for alienation of affection. It sure sounds like Kyrsten Sinema seduced her security detail away from his wife and kids! Also, her former head of security allegedly worried she was banging her whole security team. I think Kyrsten Sinema might be a bad person? I mean besides the banging her whole security team part, that might be cool. (Suit)

Join ZiggyWiggy for this Saturday’s movie night, 8 p.m. Eastern, when y’all will be watching Mozart And The Whale. It is available with a subscription on Prime. Free with ads on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and Plex.

