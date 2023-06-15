The Nazi Republican Party has pulled another failed stunt in its crusade to impose its unique brand of Christian nationalist white authoritarianism on the United States, punishing its political enemies and declaring that its leaders are above the law.

Yesterday, the House held a vote to say GRRR ARGH and censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and fine him $16 million for having the audacity to try to hold Donald Trump accountable for his many crimes against the United States and the world. Their official reasons were that he said there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians ( there was so fucking much of it, according to the report by the then-Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee), and because "Steele Dossier."

It's Manafort. It's Always Been Manafort. And The Senate Intel Committee Seems To Agree!

NO COLLUSION! NO COLLUSION! You Know, Except For ALL THIS F*CKING COLLUSION!

They wanted to fine him $16 million because that's half what the Mueller investigation cost.

The stunt failed 225-196, because Kevin McCarthy's Republican Party is a dick-jerking failshow of historic proportions, and because 20 Republicans voted like patriots instead of like Russians. (More specific vote totals here. )

The resolution came from dumbfuck freshman Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, the Florida congresswoman who seems pissed that people spend so much time calling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert morons that they don't even notice her. Punishing Schiff is apparently like a laser pointer for her, as last month she wasted the American people's time filing a resolution to expel Schiff for saying the Durham Report was a flaming wet turd. ( It was a hilariously sad flaming turd. )

She seems mad.

“20 Republicans voted against the recommended fine, censure, and investigation of Schiff. I don’t think they read the bill in entirety. Next week, we will be filing a motion to censure and investigate Schiff. We are removing fine as that seems to be what made these Republicans…” — Anna Paulina Luna (@Anna Paulina Luna) 1686777762

She says they're going to try again next week. We would expect nothing less from such a joke like Luna.

Brian Kilmeade Saw In Durham Report Where Hillary's Russia Hoaxes Started Ukraine War, And He Is MAD

Big Pornstache John Durham Had One Job. He Failed Miserably.

Axios notes that Republican House leadership supported this, but didn't whip votes for it. This shouldn't be a surprise.

Earlier this year, little big man Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee for leading the first impeachment against Trump. McCarthy claimed there were other legitimate reasons, but he's a liar, and it was for nothing but spite, to punish Schiff for holding the GOP's traitor criminal lord and savior accountable. (He kicked Eric Swalwell off the committee for the same reason, though he lied and said it was because there were VERY BAD SECRETS involving Swalwell and a Chinese spy that he knew and we did not know. Swalwell was cleared by the FBI years ago, and the House Ethics Committee cleared him last month. McCarthy has strangely not profusely apologized for being such a clownfucking pube.)

Big Man Kevin McCarthy Kicks Schiff And Swalwell Off Intel Committee, BIG MAN!

Hakeem Jeffries To Kevin McCarthy: Wanna Fight About Adam Schiff And Eric Swalwell? Let's Go.

It's a fully established and proven fact that in the years immediately preceding the 2020 election, Donald Trump abused his authority and turned his back on the United States to try to extort Ukraine into helping him steal the election. He did this by holding up military aid Ukraine desperately needed to protect itself from a Russia that had at that point only invaded and stolen Crimea, while demanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announce bullshit investigations into alleged corruption by the Bidens in Ukraine. (This is of course the chicken James Comer, Chuck Grassley, Josh Hawley and many other Republicans are currently athletically re-fucking, based on unsubstantiated allegations from Russian spies that came directly out of Rudy Giuliani's underwear. )

CONFIRMED: James Comer Just Sniffing Rudy Giuliani's Russian Spy Farts And Calling It A Biden Investigation

Trump was impeached for his Ukraine crimes. He was acquitted in a meaningless vote by Republican senators who put party over country and power over integrity. He was impeached for inciting a terrorist attack against the United States as part of his effort to overthrow the government and steal power. He was acquitted ... yadda yadda.

Here is Schiff talking about what this whole stupid experience has been like. He specifically talks about what a vile piece of shit "this Luna person" was to him after her failed vote. She rode by him on a scooter and said she wasn't done with him. Really. He talks about how funny it was to see George Santos saying people should support this, to bring integrity back to the House . Really.

“The MAGA resolution to censure and fine me $16 million just failed in a bipartisan vote on the House floor. Let’s break it down.” — Adam Schiff (@Adam Schiff) 1686793647

What a cool and grown-up Congress we have. We sure are glad everybody still pretends like Republicans are a real legitimate political party and not just a bunch of seditionist scumbag insurgents.

Probably not for much longer.

