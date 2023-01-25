Hoo boy, Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff responded today to Mister All Growned Up Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicking them off the House Intelligence Committee based on his own lies and some kind of warped sense of Even Steven he has, where if Democrats kick a lady you REALLY REALLY REALLY like, who believes in Jewish Space Lasers, off her committees, then you get to kick the ranking member/former chair of the House Intelligence Committee off his. And if Democrats kick one of your white supremacists off his committees after he posts a meme of him killing a Democratic member, you get to kick another powerful Democrat off the House Intel Committee, based on lies and insinuations about that members' association with a Chinese spy.

It's just payback. Kevin McCarthy is Donald Trump's mewling child, and Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell investigated and impeached the living shit out of Trump and exposed what a traitor he is in front of the entire world. Twice.

By the way, that briefing McCarthy keeps talking about, where he says the FBI told him VERY STINKY things about Rep. Eric Swalwell? Rep. Adam Schiff was like, does this fuckin' twit not realize that I'm part of the Gang of Eight, and got the same briefings he got? Therefore I'm in a position to say McCarthy is lying? Fuck.

“Schiff: I do want to mention with respect to Mr. Swalwell also that as he indicated, I sat in on that briefing. When Kevin McCarthy misrepresents it and does that disservice to the American people, it is shameful.” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1674665936

Schiff said this is a "patently unfair smear by Mr. McCarthy, but that's what he traffics in."

Swalwell really went ham on McCarthy, it was fun to watch.

“Swalwell: "You're seeing now the fulfillment of McCarthy's corrupt bargain w/ Marjorie Taylor Greene, somebody who declared on J5, the day before the attack on the Capitol, 'this is 1776.' Someone who cheered on insurrectionists ... she's going on the Homeland Security Committee"” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1674666495

In that short clip, Swalwell said this is the "fulfillment of Kevin McCarthy's corrupt bargain [...] with Marjorie Taylor Greene," who cheered for the January 6 domestic terrorists, who visits those terrorists in jail and is very concerned about them. "The first time this person's ever cared about the conditions of a jail is when insurrectionists are inside it," he said. He noted that Greene is going on the Homeland Security Committee . He noted this is happening the same day GOP Rep. George Santos admitted he lied to the Federal Election Commission about that $500K "personal loan" to his campaign that did not in fact come from him.

And so much more .



Asked to respond to McCarthy's bellyaching and wailing about how Schiff supposedly "lied" to people during the Trump impeachment —he did not — Schiff simply responded that "The cardinal sin appears to be that I led the impeachment of his master in Mar-a-Lago." He explained how that first impeachment was for Trump betraying America and extorting Ukraine into helping him steal the 2020 election, in exchange for the protection we now all understand it desperately needs from the vile, failed shithole nation next door to it. He said McCarthy "will do the former president's bidding, he is entirely reliant on the former president, and this is something the former president wants."

Simple as that. Kevin McCarthy has a lot of bosses. None of them are Kevin McCarthy.

“Schiff on McCarthy blocking him from the intelligence committee: "The cardinal sin appears to be that I led the impeachment of his master in Mar-a-Lago."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1674665857

Rep. Ilhan Omar also participated in the presser, though Mister Speaker Kevin does not have the power to take her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee unilaterally. In fact, it's not at all certain Mister Speaker Kevin will have the support he needs in his caucus to do that. So here we are again, asking if Mister Speaker Kevin can even get the Republicans to vote for what Mister Speaker Kevin wants. Bless his heart.



Here is Omar calling McCarthy's moves a "political stunt" and a "blow to the integrity of our democratic institution, and a threat to our national security."

“Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) rebukes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “purely partisan” decision to remove her from House committee assignments: “Not only ^{{is it}}^ a political stunt, but also a blow to the integrity of our democratic institution and a threat to our national security.”” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1674670611

So that's what's happening with all that.

Isn't being Mister Speaker fun, Kevin McCarthy? It sure looks fun.

OPEN THREAD.

