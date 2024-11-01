At an early voting location inside the Old County Library in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Wednesday, a schmuck wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” hat got into a fight with several election workers after they told him he couldn’t wear the hat inside the polling place. Probably completely incidental to the man’s ragey outburst: He was white and the poll workers were all Black women.

Here’s the video taken by another person waiting to vote, whose ongoing commentary on the schmuck’s tirade and eventual assault on one of the workers is an astonished/disgusted “Oh, wow. Wowwww” again and again, with the occasional “Oh my god” thrown in. It might be the most accurate political analysis anyone has yet offered on this election from Hell.

In the video, Mark Allen Morris, a very hard 54, can be seen arguing with the women, who tell him that he has to take the hat outside. South Carolina law prohibits “political literature” — and by extension, apparel with political messages — inside polling places, but Morris apparently didn’t like being told what to do, because he is an American and you can’t push him around, libs!

Morris can be heard calling a poll worker “You fucking bitch!” and then, when she says “Sir, don’t cuss at me,” he takes off the hat and waves it at her, shouting, “This is my motherfuckin’ right right here!” because what did all our brave military heroes — those suckers and losers — fight and die for, if not for the right of a chubby white middle-aged man with reading glasses around his neck to wear a hat with code for “Fuck Joe Biden” while voting? And to yell at the Black women telling him he can’t?

Then, after an inaudible reply from one of the poll workers, Morris again shouts, “A’ight then shut the hell up and let me vote!” although this creative interpretation of the law does not win her agreement. He angrily flings the hat into the hall, exclaiming, “There it is, right there!” so how did they like that, huh?

It’s not clear to us exactly what happens next, since the view is mostly blocked by Morris’s body. He appears to either stick his finger in the face of poll manager Angela Buchannon-Glover, 53, or to poke her forehead, after which she slaps at him.

Morris tries to go after Buchannon-Glover, but he’s held back by several of the poll workers, and even two older white women who were voting in the library try to restrain or talk sense into him. The group of women try to steer him outside (he’s pretty strong and really wants to get at Buchannon-Glover), and a colleague hustles Buchannon-Glover out of the room. The video ends before the situation is resolved.

America!

The incident is being investigated by South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division. Howie Knapp, director of the state’s Election Commission, told the Charleston Post and Courier that people are all a little freaked out with this election coming up, and maybe they could cool their jets, as if.

“I think it's important for poll workers to recognize the passions of voters, but I also think it's important for voters to recognize that poll workers are their neighbors who are just trying to do their jobs to the best of their ability,” he said.

Well sure, but what about the voters’ motherfucking rights? Knapp also explained to the paper that the law forbids voters from wearing anything referencing candidates, parties, or ballot issues that are on the ballot, but that general political messages are OK. He also noted that poll workers had been advised in the past that “Let's Go Brandon” merch fell under the definition of such electioneering, and wouldn’t be allowed in polling places.

Were you anticipating a “however”? Very canny of you!

But now that Biden is no longer on the ballot, Knapp said it is his understanding that “Let's Go Brandon” merchandise would no longer flout state election law. “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, gear would not be allowed because it is the official slogan of Trump's reelection campaign. Voters can wear old campaign merchandise, like a button from past presidential races, so long as that person is not on the ballot. But no one is allowed to intimidate voters or interfere with the election process.

Based on that logic, expect some loonies to demand that the poll workers all be jailed for trampling Morris’s rights and for election interference.

No, that would be ridiculous. We’re sure everything will simply return to normal.

Share

[Post and Courier / WIS-TV]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you prefer to exercise your motherfucking rights (money is speech!) by making a one-time donation, here is your button!

Let's Go Wonkette!