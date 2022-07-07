More than 220 people were shot to death over July 4 weekend in America. Seems like a lot. (CBS News) No worries though, Republicans are going to fix it by banning social media for minors.

“I agree, and I'll be introducing legislation next session to ban minors from using social media. It's long past time to recognize the incredible harm social media is doing to the mental health of young Texans. Next session, we put an end to it. cc: @RepMaryGonzalez” — Rep. Jared Patterson (@Rep. Jared Patterson) 1657054190

Hey, why was that sick fuck manchild able to get a legal gun anyway? Shruggy emoticon, nobody knows! — Lawyers Guns & Money

Japan, a country of 127 million, has about 10 gun deaths a year. How did they do it? By not letting people have fucking guns. (Insider)

Just all the wackjob Supreme Court justices praying with the evangelicals with cases before the Court. (Rolling Stone)

Republicans' "Blueprint for America": IT'S A COOKBOOK! — Mother Jones

Seriously, the New York Times is broken.

Both-sidesing would have been a step up for this column, which devoted only 52 words out of 1,300 to the right’s decades-long campaign to strip women of their rights. The rest was about how “the fringe left” is “jumping in with its own perhaps unintentionally but effectively misogynist agenda.”

— Dan Froomkin at PressWatchers

COVID was the leading cause of death in Americans age 45-54 in 2021, don't worry, it's just a flu. (Ars Technica)

You're right, Defector . Richard Fritz has to be the most appalling elected official in the country.

More than 10 percent of Americans spend at least 40 percent of their income on insulin. Seems like we should FIX IT. Oh wait, that's 40 percent of their income after food and housing. NOTHING TO SEE HERE THAT'S TOTALLY FINE! (Yale)

The volunteers restoring lost Native grave sites in Alaska. It's a lovely read. — Alaska Beacon

But did they charge them for air?

Leeman and his crew are barely sharing in the bounty. On deck, Leeman held a one-page “settlement sheet,” the fishing industry’s version of a pay stub. Blue Harvest charges Leeman and his crew for fuel, gear, leasing of fishing rights, and maintenance on the company-owned vessel. Across six trips in the past 14 months, Leeman netted about 14 cents a pound, and the crew, about 7 cents each — a small fraction of the $2.28 per pound that a species like haddock typically fetches at auction.

Not sure how you can force fishermen to only sell to you if you're "leasing" them your boat and charging them for the maintenance but it's private equity so I'm sure it's all on the up and up! — ProPublica

Sure, the four-day workweek doesn't increase costs — it makes up for it in productivity — and it's good for workers, but NPR finds some people who made up reasons to be mad at it anyway, like an HR guy who thinks because it's hard for people to disconnect out of the office, you shouldn't try to give them time off. Fucking NPR .

"Green skies at night, TAKE FUCKING COVER WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS SHIT." — Weather Network

