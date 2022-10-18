Alan Dershowitz is not a Donald Trump supporter. He always will tell you that. He is the biggest non-Donald Trump supporter of all time! It's just that he always is defending Donald Trump (including in Trump's impeachment!) and he's always on TV telling people that everybody in Martha's Vineyard (including the librarian!) has canceled him ever since he started defending Donald Trump and one time one of his biggest fans was on the beach reading their favorite Alan Dershowitz book and everybody on the beach PUNCHED THAT GUY IN THE FACE!



Alan Dershowitz is the most liberal Jewish non-Trump supporter on Martha's Vineyard, darnit! And don't you forget it!

Therefore he is eminently qualified to comment on whether Donald Trump is being antisemitic when he demands American Jews be a little more grateful for everything he's done for Israel. And the answer is NO.

At least probably not. It's just that thing Trump does with his mouth, when he moves it and sounds come out.

“Alan Dershowitz: "Virtually every time ^{{Donald Trump}}^ saw me, he would say to me, 'Alan, how come, you know, the Jews don't show their admiration for me by voting for me?'"” — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1666040236

Dershowitz explained on God knows what wingnut TV show that "virtually every time" he ever saw Trump, Trump would ask him — you know, because Alan Dershowitz is Jewish, therefore when Trump has a question about Jewish people and he can't find Ivanka or Jared he asks Alan Dershowitz — "Alan, how come, you know, the Jews don't show their admiration for me by voting for me?"

Break down that question.

"How come the Jews."

Why don't "the Jews," Alan Dershowitz?

"How come the Jews don't show their admiration for me?"

Show their admiration for him .



And Dersh would explain to Trump each and every time apparently that Jewish people don't all just vote based on what is happening in Israel, on account of how they are American and they aren't necessarily concerned with the affairs of a whole different country, no matter how much antisemites think Jewish people have dual loyalty. (It's not like the way all Trump's decisions took Russia's interests into account over America's, for Christ's sake.)

Dershowitz would say "don't take it personally" and tell Trump "every Jew I know" admires what Trump did for Israel. (Gotta lick the guy's ass, after all.) It's just that Jewish people care about other things, and on those other things, they can't stand Donald Trump.

Apropos of nothing, but just to show everybody how impartial Alan Dershowitz is, here he is saying the DOJ must indict Hunter Biden if it wants to fairly indict Donald Trump.



“Dershowitz says DOJ has to indict Hunter Biden before they charge Trump, so Merrick Garland can look like he is being fair and impartial.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1665145991

In summary and in conclusion, fuck Alan Dershowitz.

OPEN THREAD.

