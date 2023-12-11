As part of some kind of “Oh boy, I sure do love and value free speech” gambit this weekend, Elon Musk brought conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back to the Generic Social Media Site he owns — after, of course, doing a poll to show just how many people desperately wanted him back. Jones, notably, was banned from the site for violating its “abusive content” policy, and while no particular tweet was cited as a violation, it really could have been any of them.

Jones remained banned from the site after Musk purchased it, despite the fact that he brought back all the Nazis and all the other conspiracy theorists. At the time, Musk claimed he took Jones’ comments about Sandy Hook very seriously because of how his own child died in his arms — a story disputed by his ex-wife, who actually gave birth to the child and says she held him in her arms as he died. But now, as Musk has gone even further off the deep end since his purchase, Jones is back.

As much as I want to get het up by this … the place is such a trash fire now that I honestly don’t know that even Alex Jones could make it worse. There are people on there now who are 87,000 times more awful and ridiculous than Alex Jones ever dreamed of being. Alex Jones is no longer fringe, but an example of what a normal Republican thinks and believes, and that’s what should scare the living hell out of all of us.

So far, Jones’ timeline includes such tweets as:

The Globalists' Desire To Dominate Is Their Greatest Strength And Weakness (video attached) — I’m not going to watch this, because it’s six minutes long and I don’t hate myself enough, but I do want to say that it’s so sad to me that he thinks anyone gives a flying shit about dominating him. Please. If I wanted to do that kind of thing, I wouldn’t ignore the emails and DM slides I get from creepy men and at least get some money out of it. (Not an invitation!)

Globalists Plan To Reduce World Population By 99% (video attached) — That seems like a really difficult thing to do! That would mean they (we?) would be killing all but 78 million people, which is less than 1/3 of the United States, and a only few million fewer people than there are in Germany. And to what end? General evil?



The Globalists Soft Coup Is In Full Gear (video attached) — How soft is it? So soft that literally no one else besides Alex Jones and wacky people who listen to Alex Jones can tell that it is happening. So soft that it is not even happening at all.

Alex Jones Interviews Elon Musk! (three hour recording attached) — Grok, what does hell sound like?

And, of course, there are retweets from the likes of Andrew Tate, Mark Dice, Jack Posobiec and Steven Crowder welcoming him back. But honestly, Jones is barely hip to what today’s wacky conspiracy theorists are on about — which a cursory glance tells me is “Is Elise Stefanik sending us secret QAnon messages?,” “Is the Army/Navy game sending us secret QAnon messages and also did Joe Biden not go to it because of how he hates the troops?,” “Special forces execute an Obama clone,” “Joe Biden is doing a communist takeover of poor, defenseless drug companies” (based on a true thing that is actually good, natch), and, of course, lots and lots about whether or not Jones himself is controlled opposition/a CIA plant.

Liz Crokin is out here, still, on the Generic Social Media Site, screaming about Pizzagate. Christian hate preachers had a debate about a flat earth vs. a spherical earth. This is the world we live in now.

I would love to be transported back to that innocent time when the wackiest shit we heard was Alex Jones screaming about the frogs being gay and practically everyone on earth agreed that was nonsense. But the only real difference between Jones and 98 percent of the new Twitter blue checks are that people have actually heard of Alex Jones.