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G-7 in Space's avatar
G-7 in Space
1h

Doesn’t everyone getting a Pardon need to admit their Guilt and promise to truthfully answer questions about the Crime??? So the Billionaire never “cleared his name” he “admitted Guilt” here….

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Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
41m

Speaking of Bubba . . .

“I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom.”—Former President Bill Clinton, quoted by The Wrap.

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