Andrew Gillum, Democrat of Florida, don't do CRIIIIIIME. (DOJ indictment)

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Democrat of Louisiana, just signed into law a bill closing all abortion clinics in the state once the Supreme Court vacates Roe v. Wade. BUT!It makes an exception for ectopic pregnancies, which can't survive to term and also will kill you. So big tent I guess! — WWNO

The disaster for Black mothers that ending Roe will be.

In a study, Amanda Stevenson, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, found that if there were a nationwide abortion ban — an idea on the to-do list of GOP politicians — there would be a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths overall. For Black people, that increase would be 33%.

What Erica Jong told her daughter Molly Jong-Fast about life pre- Roe. And oh, the gut punch at the end. Cheers to you Erica and Molly, blessings on your house. (The Atlantic)

Poor John Eastman, Trump ain't even love him no more. (Liz at Above the Law)

What could it possibly have been???

[Shaye] Moss did not speculate, during her short but powerful testimony before the January 6 committee on Tuesday, on why Trump and his odious sidekick Rudy Giuliani picked her and her mother, Ruby Freeman, for a vicious smear campaign falsely accusing them of injecting fake ballots into counting machines. She didn't need to speculate, because it was painfully obvious.

— Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Domestic terrorist Matt Shea denying his domestic-terrorist Pride-riotin' arrestee churchmates like Peter denied Christ : ( — KREM

Oh fuckin cool, check it you guys:



“This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space. Credit: CSA/NASA” — Wonder of Science (@Wonder of Science) 1655819700

And it's this guy! How much do we love him??

Let's learn about Alex Lee's California "social housing" bill! (Bill)

These are actually really gorgeous home renovations. I must be getting very normie taste. I blame the house shows, or rather "anyone but me." — My DIWise

This isn't funny so much as oh sweet jesus why don't we have sex education in schools. Haha. Times Clueless Men Should Have Turned To Google. (My Health Gazette)

