Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

You can't reasonably expect a bunch of sociopaths to engage in any sort of sober reflection on the people that are necessarily going to die from this mess. At least in the past, we might have expected the leaders making the decision whether to drop bombs to deliberate on the consequences, both strategic and moral.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Whenever I hear how MAGA bends over backwards and twists itself it knots in order to bow before their insane, idiotic master, the only word that comes to mind is cult. And not the cool one that sang "Fire Woman" https://youtu.be/8g6h1vI4Xv0?si=18LeIQ2JRdnlG9oQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
532 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture