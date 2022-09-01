President Old Handsome Joe Biden will give a prime time speech from Independence Park in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight to address threats to American democracy and the ongoing "battle for the soul of the nation." He's likely to expand on themes he discussed last week at that rally in Maryland where he warned that MAGA Republicans are endangering democracy just like they did on January 6, 2021. A "senior administration official" told NBC News that Biden will

"talk about the direct threats to democracy from MAGA Republicans and the extremism that is a threat right now to our democratic values."



The president will speak out against "a movement that does not recognize free and fair elections, a movement that increasingly is talking about violence in response to actions that they don't like or don't agree with, which is not the way democracies behave," the official added, while insisting that it is “not a speech about a particular politician, or even about a particular political party.”

Gosh, where would he ever get such a notion in a country where patriots regularly direct bomb and death threats toward elections officials, public health agencies and their staffs, school boards, teachers, librarians, judges, children's hospitals, and federal agencies like the FBI and the IRS?

The speech is billed as an official White House event rather than a political event, which means that Biden is likely to actually observe the distinction and to focus on ideological differences between the anti-democratic Right and Americans who would like to keep a democratic republic, not so much on partisan labels. Nonetheless, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) will deliver a "prebuttal" speech that's likely to be very partisan and butthurt about Biden's remarks last week referring to MAGA Chuds as "semi-fascist."

Also too, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called Biden the "Divider in Chief" and said he "epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country," which shows you how Republicans wish we could all be friends, but we can't because Democrats are disgusting and hate America.

So compared to that expression of love and grace, we bet Joe's going to sound pretty mean. If we're lucky. Let's all watch together, enjoy! Hey, since he's speaking in Philadelphia, maybe he'll use the treasure map hidden inside the Liberty Bell to open the secret crypt where Nicholas Cage ate all that cake we like.

youtu.be

Hang onto your souls, folks! While we won't be liveblooging, we'll probably show up in the comments, and we'll offer a roundup tomorrow morning.

[ NBC News ]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month to help ups keep you keep your soul in good repair, although we understand soul patches are not in style these days.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?