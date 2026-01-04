Wonkette

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Needless to say, I've been watching this shitshow unfold for a while now. Canada's a big part of the bourbon industry's collapse, but Bardstown has been in trouble for a while. There are more barrels of bourbon in storage now than there have been since the 90s. Sales are slumping for everyone; it's only a matter of time before Buffalo Trace, Diageo, or Brown-Forman blink.

The biggest reason for the glut is the hucksters and get-rich-quick schemers. Gimmick bourbons have flooded the market for the past 3-4 years, and naive investors with a "if you build it they will come" mentality haven't helped. It's not hard to start a "distillery" and sell a bourbon blended from other sources, but eventually you have to stand on your own two feet, and then the bills come due.

The industry doesn't view this boom-bust cycle as something new. There was a colossal glut of bourbon in 2000. The market changed, and those barrels in storage were sold at premium prices. The tragedy here is for the little guys - women-owned companies like Widow Jane and California distillers like Redwood Empire might not make it. Uncle Nearest is already in receivership.

Long story short: Screw Jim Beam and Brown-Forman. But buy the quirky brands that do things right if you want to see them survive. Otherwise, we'll be drinking 15-year-old Benchmark in a few years and tell each other how smooth it is.

Satanisreal's avatar
Satanisreal
4h

"America's Bourbon Industry On The Rocks"

Neat!

