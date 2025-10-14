tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Splish splash, I was takin’ a tabs. (With your mom.)

Sean Duffy WAAAAAAH “No Kings” is antifa, WAAAAAAH paid protesters, WAAAAAAAH Sean Duffy is a little bitch.

OK, but nobody is more of a pissybritches little weenus than Speaker Mike Johnson, who absolutely queened out about the “No Kings” protests, calling them “an outrageous gathering for outrageous purposes!” HOW VERY DARE YOU, ANTIFA? HOW! VERY! DARE! YOU!

They are terrified (of the American people).

So you know how Secretary Shitfaced is so sensitive and paranoid he’s trying to force every news organization to sign this batshit document promising they will essentially stop doing anything resembling real reporting? And the deadline is this week? Yeah, literally every news organization is telling him to eat urinal cakes in a dive bar in hell. Even Newsmax. [Independent]

Who actually IS signing? Uh, well …

That’s about right.

Speaking of Secretary Shitfaced, that one picture of the Texas National Guard invading Illinois went viral — you know the one where the guardsmen didn’t look quite battle-ready — and uh oh, Secretary Shitfaced got embarrassed and now he’s firing Texas National Guardsmen for being fat. [Daily Beast]

And speaking of Chicago, the fun and games with grand juries looking at indictments and telling Trump prosecutors that they can eat urinal cakes in hell has officially moved there. Memphis, you’re up soon! [WBEZ Chicago]

And speaking of ICE, well, dangit, I am just asking questions.

And speaking of people telling people to eat urinal cakes in hell, here is New York AG Letitia James.

So far the Seattle, Phoenix and Portland airports have told ICE Nazi Barbie to fuck off with her airport video blaming Democrats for the shutdown. And then a few airports in New York state said you know what? That video can eat my hole. Another one in Arizona too. Probably more by the time you read this. [Seattle Times / New York Post]

Who’s paying more than half of Trump’s dumbass tariffs? You are, according to Goldman Sachs. [NBC News]

People are having their lives totally destroyed in rural Alaska because of Typhoon Halong. Where’s FEMA? Same place the CDC is. Gone. [CNN]

Yesterday while Trump was congratulating himself for totally ending all wars in the Middle East forever (LMAO), he demanded the president of Israel pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, because crime-loving motherfuckers love other crime-loving motherfuckers. Meanwhile, Bibi gave Trump the “Israel Award,” which is almost like the Nobel Peace Prize but isn’t. [JoeMyGod / Axios]

Donald Trump going to hell, suggests Donald Trump.

Still haven’t bonded with the new Taylor Swift record but this song from the last record is such a fucking banger.

Is that enough tabs? (For your mom?)

Yeah, why not.

