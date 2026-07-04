Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
39m

Just signed my lease renewal, the landlord was a little late getting it to me. And they didn't increase it, the original lease said it would automatically renew but it would go up by 5%.

They chose not to increase it.

Good thing because the building hasn't earned it!

But still feels really good to have the form signed.

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
1h

This is what patriotism looks like.

‪Ayanna Pressley https://bsky.app/profile/ayannapressley.bsky.social/post/3mptajtwibk2b

In 1852 Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist, orator, and formerly enslaved man, delivered one of America’s most famous speeches: “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

I read his speech into the public record on the House floor this week.

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