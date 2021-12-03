A funny thing happened in the Senate last night. Yes, they voted to avert a full government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic, yadda yadda, CONGRATULATIONS, SENATORS, how impressive you all very are!

But that's not what we are talking about.

We are talking about Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire just dickstomping Tom Cotton like the sniveling piss wipe he is. It's a fun clip and we hardly need to set it up, but we will, because writing words on the internet is our job.

Cotton was saying some little man syndrome words about deterring Russian aggression against Ukraine. Remember Ukraine? The country Tom Cotton's president basically threatened to feed to Russia if they didn't help him steal the 2020 election, which according to Tom Cotton's vote in the impeachment trial he was fine with? Right. Same Ukraine.

And with the manly toughness of this dachshund right here --

Yes, with THAT sort of toughness, Cotton just shook his left index finger around about how President Joe Biden is too weak to draw a line in the sand against Russia, and the Democratic senators are too weak to force Biden to do that.

And that was when Jeanne Shaheen kicked his ass.

youtu.be

SHAHEEN: Um, Mr. President, I just have to take real umbrage at your suggestion, Senator Cotton.I'm the one who Vladimir Putin refused a visa to get into Russia, because of my opposition to Russia and what Putin was doing.



He didn't deny YOU a visa to get into the country. So don't talk to me about how I've not been tough enough on Russia. Because THAT DOG WON'T HUNT.

You see that dog up there that reminds us of Tom Cotton, except for how it's adorable and Tom Cotton isn't? It clearly hunts, but THAT OTHER DOG WON'T HUNT.

In summary and in conclusion, here is a meme we found on the internet that's like if God had created it specifically for this post.

Theeeeeeeeee end.

