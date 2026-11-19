Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Tabs time, tabs time!

Sorry, I have to start with this one, because I have to is why: Unsuccessful bigot Texas Republican nominee for railroad commissioner Bo French got thrown out of his country club for hurting their rep by being associated with them. And NO REFUNDS. (Fort Worth Star Telegram)

Oh, Senate Republicans pissed off at Sean Duffy too? That can’t be right, he works so hard vacationing with his Quiverfull family! (Washington Sun) Oh, Todd Starnes is pissed off at Markwayne Mullin? That can’t be right, he works so hard flying his great-nieces to the LSU game and … ??? (Joe. My. God)

I don’t think Megyn Kelly knows what “offense” means.

Anyway, I agree with Markwayne! (Famous last words.)

Oh no, you forgot to paid-subscribe to Wonkette!

Here is a way to give us any amount of your choosing, one-time, monthly, or annually, through Paypal, credit cards, or Venmo!

YAY!

Oooooooh so SHINY! It happened back in June but it’s going around again: Hakeem put AOC and Terri Sewell in charge of Democrats’ health care planning heart hug emoji! (AOC) Meanwhile, Hakeem is endorsing lowering Medicare to 55 and covering all kids, so the first year of Bernie’s original M4A plan. Works for me! (NBC News)

Hakeem Jeffries and whoever ends up leading the Senate should fix FEMA first, and then impeach Russell Vought at OMB for impounding all the congressional moneys. Camp Verde, AZ, got no FEMA and the Red Cross has already left town, while everybody following some Johnstown floods sleeps in their tents. (Focal News)

So everybody’s regretting their anti-Trump vote already, right? Well maybe not quiiiiite yet. (G. Elliott Morris)

What if the Supreme Court tried not to suck? Has it considered that? Wonkpal Denny Carter had not considered it, because he has no imagination, SMDH. (Bad Faith Times)

Cleta Mitchell’s “election integrity” tool sees dead people. (Pro Publica)

Federal judge rules Food Not Bombs is protected First Amendment expression (of feeding people) :) :) :) (Mel Buer at The Common Route)

Orban dudes buried $19 million US worth of moneys in the forest, and now they are in jail. WEAPONIZATION! (The Guardian)

Are we finally teaching the young men how to be attract and retain worthy mates for romantic bankrobbing adventures, instead of being angry incels? The gamers are all right.

Instead of doing doughnuts in the middle of intersections or getting into fistfights with passers-by, Jason can opt to fix up his run-down bachelor pad in preparation for Lucia’s imminent release. There are numerous tasks around the house, like putting up drywall, painting and fixing the roof, that take up the player’s time and the character’s in-game resources, but they aim toward a productive and satisfying goal: a better relationship.

And then the mayhem began. (Gift link New York Times)

My friends Karoli Kuns and Nicole Belle on our friend Susie Madrak, the original Suburban Guerrilla (later of Crooks & Liars), who died this week of pancreatic cancer after a short, terrible illness that fucking sucked. I love you Susie Madrak. (Crooks & Liars)

From the comments, we’re saving the Arctic Blue Whales!! :D (Phys Org)

And from the comments, fuck you shut up, I’m not crying you’re crying.

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books! Like for instance Stacey Abrams’s Reckless, which we’re reading for Wonkette Book Club December 13!

ETSY FRIENDS! Send me links to your pages (on Etsy and elsewhere) with all the wonderful things you make, so’s I can put them up for Your Artisanal Small Batch Hand-Crafted Wonker-Made Or Sold Ethical Consumer Orgy Friday after Thanksgiving! Please don’t send them to me after like Tuesday, Nov. 24, mama wants a day off too! Rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Enjoy our new merch — Wonkette Kitten PRIDE, Wonkette Chat Noir, and AOC Our Lady of 2028 — on cups, shot glasses, tanks, tees, totes, and stickers! Plus all our old merch too! (Wonkette Bazaar)

And Wonkette San Francisco WONKMEET coming MONDAY, NOV. 30, at the Hyatt Embarcadero! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar! Drinks and snacks are on us 4:30-7 p.m. when we’ve got a hard out to make our plane home, but the other Wonkers will doubtless be lollygagging around!