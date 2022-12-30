Content Note: References to rape, violence, sexual assault and other unpleasantness

Andrew Tate has not had a good week. On Wednesday, the former kickboxer and current "King of Toxic Masculinity" attempted to start shit with Greta Thunberg by bragging about how terrible his many fancy sports cars (always a sign of a very secure man) are for the environment, only to get swiftly owned by the teenage climate activist, who responded "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Tate really tried his very best to burn Thunberg back, by posing in a Versace robe, smoking a cigar, and having someone bring him pizza in "unrecycled boxes," while going full "Yeah, well ... she said that was her email address so that means she's the one with the small dick! I am rubber and she is glue! I know she is but what am I?" on the situation.

On Thursday, things got a lot worse for him when he, his brother Tristan, and a former policewoman believed to be in cahoots with them were taken into custody by Romanian authorities Thursday night on charges of rape and human trafficking. This is especially awkward for Tate given that he had previously stated that he had moved to Romania specifically so that he would be "free" to rape women, saying , “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.”

It turns out one of those statements may not exactly be true.

The three are being held at Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) for questioning.

The Google translate version of DIICOT's statement reads:

In the case, it was noted that, at the beginning of 2021, 4 suspects (two British citizens and two Romanian citizens) constituted a criminal group organized in order to commit the crime on the territory of Romania, but also of other countries, such as the USA and Great Britain of human trafficking.



The injured persons were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of real feelings of love (the "loverboy" method).



They were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform demonstrations pornographic for the purpose of producing and disseminating material of such a nature through social media platforms and by submitting to the execution of a work, in a forced manner, in order to obtain important financial benefits consisting of the sums of money obtained as a result of accessing the materials by users.



To date, 6 injured persons have been identified who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group.

With regard to the crime of rape, it was noted that, in March 2022, an injured person was forced, on two different occasions, by a suspect through the exercise of physical violence and psychological pressure to have sexual relations.

Well isn't that cute.

This is not the first time that this has been an issue for Tate, who has been under investigation for human trafficking in Romania since at least April when police raided his home after the US embassy was alerted to the fact that an American citizen was being held there against her will. It was at this time that the Romanian authorities discovered a building and video chat studio filled with young women, at least two of whom said they were being held against their will and forced to work for the brothers as cam girls.

MORE ABOUT THIS DOUCHE: Charming MMA Guy Explains Why His Girlfriend Should Make Him Coffee He Doesn't Drink

The American woman said that she was seduced by Tristan Tate, and broke up with her boyfriend to come join him in Romania where she was subsequently threatened and forced to work as a cam girl. She then contacted her ex, who contacted the Romanian authorities and everything kind of snowballed from there.

Romanian authorities took several months to put together all the evidence against the Tate brothers and the former policewoman authorities believe was helping the Tates intimidate the girls they were holding, and then waited to be sure they were actually in Romania, monitoring their social media posts before taking them into custody.

Via Gândul (Romanian news publication):

Sources close to the investigation stated, for Gândul, that shortly after the completion of the computer expertise, the authorities waited for the right moment to catch the Tate brothers, who were always out of the country.



After seeing, including on social networks, that they were together in Romania, the DIICOT prosecutors mobilized the special troops of the Gendarmerie and descended, by force, on their villa in Pipera, but also on other addresses.

This bit of information led several people online to conclude that Tate was done in by the Romanian pizza boxes featured in his video message to Greta Thunberg, but that was far from the only post on his social media indicating he was in the country. Though it did make for a fantastic story.

Tate, who regularly brags about having had sex with underage girls, had recently been trying to jump on the Pizzagate/Satanic Pedophile ring conspiracies, claiming that the reason Balenciaga put out an adfeaturing kids with teddy bears in somewhat S&M-ish attire is because of how they are Satanists and Satanists — literal Satanists who worship Satan — and thus have to be open about what crimes they are doing in order to avoid "karmic retribution" for them. This is, of course, not an actual thing.



Actual Pizzagate conspiracy theorists and the Pizzagate-lite types who have been going off about "groomers" for the past year have Tate's back. Naturally.

On Telegram, Noted Pizzagate Lady Liz Crokin wrote:

Andrew Tate was arrested today for alleged human trafficking after posting this video last night. Three things in this video stand out to me. He says that Greta Thunberg is a slave to The Matrix, talks about pizza and makes a clown reference.

🍕 = pedophile code word

🤡 = CIA

There’s more to this story.

And the account "ULTRA Pepe Lives Matter" responded

The placing of the pizza box clearly seems staged to me.

We know that Andrew Tate's father was a CIA agent because he admitted it on tape.

The question then becomes:

Was he sending this message on his own accord or is he just some other puppet in the game?

What are the chances he calls out Soros puppet right before he's arrested?

It seems coordinated.

It's hard to chalk this up as a coincidence.

I noticed he was speaking out about Satanism and Balenciaga in a very clear and concise way.

One thing is certain:

There's more to this than meets the eye.

Yeah, probably not, given that he hasn't been exactly shy about his predilection for abusing women. Before being reinstated to Twitter by Elon Musk, he had been banned for saying that rape victims bear “some responsibility” for their own assaults.

"When I grab you by your neck, and you start annoying me and try to resist, and I just [forcefully punches his own hand several times] and then I grab you by your neck again, then what the fuck you gonna do when your face is collapsed and your fucking cheekbone is broken? You ain't gonna do shit but cry," he said in one now non-existent video clip.

“It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up bitch,” he said in another, describing how he would respond to a woman who accused him of cheating, adding, "She's shaking on the floor, panties are all wet, and you go fuck her. That's how it goes. Slap, slap, grab, choke, shut up bitch, sex ."

It should be noted that Tate is also quite tight with Pizzagate conspiracy theorists Mike Cernovich and Ali Alexander, though Cernovich himself has also been known to brag about raping women. It sure is strange how, with all the wailing the Right does about pretend Satanic child sex rings and drag queens supposedly being "groomers" and trans people in bathrooms parading their genitalia around in front of small children, the people who keep actually getting in trouble for these things are alt-Right creeps like Andrew Tate and a whole lot of Christian pastors and priests.

Tate and his brother have not yet been formally charged as they are waiting for a translator, but are expected to be later today. Surely this will go very well for them.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?