There are far too many men out there with bizarrely misogynistic ideas about women and how relationships with them ought to go. In fact, at this point, this sort of bullshit probably accounts for at least 10 percent of the internet. There's been a rise in it over the last week with conservative men complaining about how "single women" ruin everything for them by not voting Republican, just because Republicans support things that would ruin their own lives as well as the lives of those they care about.

But even after years of The Transformed Wife and, of course, all the tradwives and the r/RedPillWomen, and the anti-feminists and the former feminists who suddenly realize all the misogynists actually have great points, it's always a little jarring to see a woman get up and talk about how very much she loves being treated like dirt by her husband.

Remember that "Make Women Great Again" conference we were all sad we forgot to pay $2,400 to attend? Well, we can now get a taste of what we missed. And some of what we missed was a lady talking about how much she loves it when her husband treats her like garbage.

Just as a warning, there's a lot of fatphobia in this.

Cute, no? I'm not going to drop her name in here because I've already mentioned it once and the fact that she has (supposedly) 100k followers on YouTube — nearly all of whom we can assume are young men — scares the crap out of me. I will instead refer to her as Whatserface.

Whatserface dedicated this particular TED Talk to telling men that what they need to do in order to be happy is make their wives and girlfriends feel "fat and ugly," so that they are ever so grateful and thus willing to do anything to please the douchebag they've chosen to spend their life with. Because, as she says, "He has options." Thankfully it sounded like there were, at most, 12 men in the audience (apparently women did not want to pay $2,400 to have some losers tell them how they can be great again).

In some (literally all other) circles, this is called psychological abuse.

There have been a flood of articles in recent years about how a third of men in their twenties are not having sex, as opposed to 10 percent in 2008.



A lot of reasons have been given for this, but I'm going to point out one very obvious one. The large spike you see very much coincides with the rise and mainstreaming of online misogyny and incel culture, along with the rise of Trumpism and the alt-right -- websites and forums and podcasts and videos like this, in which horrible people compete to say the most shockingly misogynistic things they can possibly come up with.

My guess is that this has rendered the portion of the male population that has chosen to buy into this crap completely repulsive to women, who no longer have any interest in fucking them or having anything to do with them at all.

Because, despite what Whatserface says, what all of these creeps say, treating women like crap won't actually make them like you more.

