On Sunday, just two days after thousands of the worst people in the United States convened on Washington to share their desire to force people to give birth against their will, thousands of the other worst people in the United States gathered to share their desire to keep the pandemic going forever and continue to overrun hospitals forever (or at least until they all die out), because not only do they not want to get vaccines, they want to force others to be around them.

There was a lot of crossover.

The anti-vaxxers carried signs reading "My Body My Choice," an odd sentiment for people who do not feel that others should be allowed to choose not to be around them, on account of how they are potentially vectors for a deadly and frequently debilitating disease. They carried signs saying they didn't want "Fauci Ouchies," a particularly saccharine turn of phrase that makes them all sound like whiny four-year-olds. They sang along passionately with the Meatloaf song "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," clearly not appreciating the irony — or maybe it is their actual goal? — that Meatloaf, who was not vaxxed, died last week after becoming seriously ill with COVID.

Speakers at the rally included doctors in white lab coats promoting Ivermectin, a very helpful medication for those with worms and not a very helpful medication for those with COVID-19. Because sure, all trustworthy doctors wear white lab coats all of the time, even when they are not working.

One of the speakers, notably, was Rizza Islam, of the Nation of Islam — which I note due to the amount of absolute batshit the Right would go if leftwing activists were to have someone from the NOI as a speaker at a rally.

As usual, there were a lot of people at the rally wearing yellow Stars of David, thinking they're cute by cosplaying as Holocaust victims.

There is a significant amount of holocaust imagery at this “defeat the mandate” march in D.C. Some demonstrators liken vaccine mandates to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. The Anti-Defamation League has called out anti-vaxx groups before for trivializing the holocaustpic.twitter.com/NEh5yZhNiy — Sergio Olmos (@Sergio Olmos) 1642966749

To be clear, this is not simply disrespectful, it is outright Holocaust denialism. Pretending that what people who won't get vaccines are "going through" is at all comparable to what Jewish people (and disabled people, and intellectuals, and others) went through during the Holocaust is another way of saying, "EH, the Holocaust wasn't that bad."

Usually this is something they imply indirectly. But at least one person was more than happy to say the quiet part out loud — and that person was speaker Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said:

What we’re seeing today, what we’re seeing today, is what I call turnkey totalitarianism. They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent. None them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity.



Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father, and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible — many died doing it, but it was possible.



Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide. Within five years we're going to see 415,000 low orbit satellites. Bill Gates says his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet all day every day.



They're putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behavior. Digital currency that will allow them to punish us from a distance and cut off our food supply.

At the antivaxx rally in DC, RFK Jr. says that in the future "none of us can run and none of us can hide" because of Bill Gates' satellites and also 5G, unlike... the Holocaust. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did."pic.twitter.com/bRtmDBTxZl — Ben Collins (@Ben Collins) 1642967180

Apparently, Kennedy did not make it to the end of that book. Or the beginning, really, because Anne Frank did not live in Germany during the war, she lived in Amsterdam. Also, she died.

88-year-old Holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner was not amused.

I had to flee the Nazis to Siberia from Poland when I was 6 years old. Robert Kennedy Jr. is so ignorant. I’m speechless. Running/hiding in the Holocaust was rare, almost impossible. I’m lucky to have survived. Anne Frank didn’t. Vaccines aren’t comparable to the Holocaust!https: //twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1485338127442984960 … — Lucy Lipiner (@Lucy Lipiner) 1642982966

Neither was the Auschwitz museum:

Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay. — Auschwitz Memorial (@Auschwitz Memorial) 1642970680

Everything else aside, isn't the whole point of this rally that they are mad that they are being asked to stay home? It's supposed to be about vaccine mandates. So far, there has not been a single "mandate" anywhere being applied to unvaccinated people staying home. The mandates are saying, "Hey, you can't come to work or come in this restaurant if you are not vaccinated, because we don't want this virus to spread." No one is using satellites or 5G technology to track down anti-vaxxers in their homes. That's not even a thing it is possible to do, and even if it were, it would be unnecessary, as anti-vaxxers tend to be very loud. If anything, technology companies have repeatedly asked anti-vaxxers, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to stop making themselves so available to the public.

It's not anti-vaxxers who are being discriminated against, it's the virus . People don't want to be around them for the same reason they don't want to sleep with people who have untreated syphilis or hang around tuberculosis wards or go into hot tubs with cuts on their legs. If someone asks you to cover your face when you sneeze, it's not because they find you unattractive, it's that they do not want your germs. Leper colonies didn't exist because anyone had a personal vendetta or dislike of those who had leprosy, but because they did not want to catch leprosy themselves. This isn't hard.

