Christopher Key is an anti-vaxxer and snake oil salesman (well, deer antler velvet salesman) who made headlines last year when he announced his plans to citizen's arrest Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards for allowing children to get COVID vaccines. This weekend, he posted a video to Telegram that showed him harassing the pilots of a plane he was on over the fact that they were vaccinated.

Key, who believes the vaccine is a bioweapon and apparently takes his hair styling tips from insipid Belgian cartoons, walked up to the cockpit to tell the pilots that he just "got word" that another pilot somewhere "dropped dead" and then proceeded to ask them if they were vaccinated.

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

"This is scary, both of them have been vaccinated. God help us. Hope we don't have another pilot drop dead. And again, we just got word that another pilot has dropped dead. So both my pilots are vaccinated ... the one says that he's young so I shouldn't have anything to worry about, so pray for me," Key said as he walked to his seat.

At the end of the flight — which oddly enough occurred when it landed at its destination and not when it crashed into the ocean when both pilots keeled over dead at the exact same time from a vaccine-related heart issue — Key approached the pilots again to give them his card and implore them to watch conspiracy theorist Stew Peters' documentary Died Suddenly .

"You said you were young, brother?" he asked. "But again we've had over 1000 athletes drop dead on the football field, 23 years of age. Please go look at it."

"It's a lie," one of the pilots told him, correctly. Tucker Carlson made this same claim last week, and it was just as not true then as it is now. The figure comes from a random blog called goodsciencing.com, which includes not just cardiac arrest deaths of young footballers but cancer deaths and any and all deaths of anyone who ever did a sport in their life, including several senior citizens. The assumption the blog and rightwing anti-vaxxers make is that anyone whose obituary says they "died suddenly," or for which a cause of death is not listed, died from complications of the COVID vaccine, whether or not they were actually vaccinated.

For instance, one of the entries on the list reads, "Tom Browning (62), former Cincinnati Reds legendary Baseball pitcher was found unresponsive at home in Kentucky. Cause of death is not available," while another reads, "Jerry Holland (66), legend of rugby in Munster, Ireland, where he excelled as a player, coach, team manager and administrator. He died after 'an illness.'"

"We have a team of over 7500 medical doctors," Key continued. "We help anybody that's willing to listen. We know they made you take the shot. We can help you guys. This is real. You guys saw what happened on 'Monday Night Football,' right?"



Given Key's history, this "help" will likely take the form of drinking bleach, drinking their own urine (which he claimed was a cure for COVID last year, though he says he's been drinking his own urine for the past 23 years), putting magic hologram stickers on their body, or spraying their elbows with deer antler velvet endorsed by Frank Stallone and Mario Lopez.





Poor A.C. Slater gets the worst endorsement deals.



Speaking again to the camera and looking clearly distressed, Key said, "Okay guys, we were able to talk to the pilots, uh, the one kid laughed when I got on the plane, saying that he was young, and again we’ve got over 1000 athletes that dropped dead, the average age is 23 years of age […] This is not a laughing matter. Both my pilots were vaccinated and thank God [deep breath] we did not crash."



Yes, that certainly is lucky.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?