Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/cat-shaped-snow-angel

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/eb13459a-5111-4a6b-a71e-63a92492de30?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I AM A DISAPPOINTED ZOHRAN MAMDANI VOTER WHO WAS TOLD NEW YORK WOULD DESCEND INTO CHAOS

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/i-am-a-disappointed-zohran-mamdani-voter-who-was-told-new-york-would-descend-into-chaos

“ And as an anarcho-communist-accelerationist-antifascist-nihilist-transplant-gentrifier-crisis actor living in a rent-controlled penthouse bodega paid for by some combination of my mommy and George Soros, that’s exactly why I wanted Zohran to win.

“A city in collapse? A desperate citizenry? The demise of hope? I can’t think of any better conditions for my punk band / musical improv team / woke clowning syndicate to thrive.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
414 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture